Canucks Prospect Ty Young Talks Process, Learning From Others In The Organization, And His Second Pro-Season

“You go to the main camp and you see Demko and his work habits and everything he does on and off the ice [...] you see that and want to obviously be in his position. He’s one of the best goalies in the world. You look at him and you really kind of want to strive to be there. So you try to take those habits that he has, and then even with Lankinen too, he’s kind of had a little bit different of a career, and his mental game is incredible. You listen to him talk, the mindset of the game is absolutely incredible, and I want to implement that into mine. Throughout the organization, you’ve got something to kind of take away from everybody. It’s just a great group of guys to be around and learn from, and to also be friends with too.”