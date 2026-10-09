How Do The Canucks’ First Five Games Of The 2026–27 Season Compare To Previous Years?

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2026 11:00 PMPublished Oct 9, 2026 11:00 PM
Updated Oct 9, 2026 11:07 PM
The Vancouver Canucks are 2-3-0 through their first five games of the 2026-27 season. Here's how this year's start compares to previous years.
The Vancouver Canucks are 2–3–0 through their first five games of the 2026–27 season. This isn’t the worst record that they’ve produced through the past five seasons, but it’s not the best either. Here’s how the 2026–27 Canucks’ first five games compare to previous seasons.
The 2022–23 Canucks Didn’t Register A Win In Any Of Their First Five Games
The 2022–23 season was arguably the most significant in the team’s recent history, between trading then-captain Bo Horvat to hiring Rick Tocchet as Head Coach. The first five games of this season, however, made the start of the year look startlingly bleak. The goaltending tandem of Thatcher Demko and Spencer Martin combined for the team’s second-lowest save-percentage through the first five games of the past five seasons with .859% — ranking 30th in the NHL. The lone instance where either goaltender recorded a SV% of above .900 was in the team’s 3–2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
The 2022–23 Canucks’ first five games of the season also saw the team put up a particularly poor penalty kill with a success rate of only 58.8%.
When it came to individual stats, Horvat led the way in goals scored through the first five games with four. Quinn Hughes tallied the most assists of Vancouver’s skaters with five. Elias Pettersson was the team’s leader in points with six, scoring three goals and three assists.
Vancouver Started 2023–24 With Three Wins In Their First Five Games
2023–24 was, of course, Vancouver’s strongest season in recent history in terms of their place in the league’s standings and post-season contention. They started this particular season with a two-game win-streak, both of which were against the Edmonton Oilers. Thanks to their aggressive 8–1 win against the Oilers to open the year, Vancouver finished their first five games of the season with a total of 20 goals scored. They also logged the third-highest power-play percentage in the NHL with a success rate of 37.5%.
During this span, Vancouver put together their best combined save-percentage with .928%. Only one of these games — a 4–3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning — ended in a Canucks goaltender recording a save-percentage of less than .900. What makes this stat even more impressive is the amount of shots Vancouver allowed in each of these games. The Canucks allowed 40+ shots in both their 4–3 win against Edmonton and 2–0 loss to the Flyers, while the lowest number they permitted was 27 in their home-opener.
A four-goal performance in the Canucks’ season-opener gave Brock Boeser an early bump for the team’s goal-scoring lead, scoring six goals in the team’s first five games. Pettersson led the team in both assists and points this span of time with eight and 10 respectively.
Three Of The 2024–25 Canucks’ First Five Games Went To Overtime
The 2024–25 season started off memorably for the Canucks. They dropped their first game of the year by a score of 6–5 in overtime after climbing up to a 4–1 lead after the first period. Vancouver followed that up with a 3–2 shootout loss to the Flyers. After their third loss of the year, a 4–1 loss to Tampa Bay, the Canucks took their first win of the year in their third overtime game of 2024–25 — a 3–2 overtime win against the Florida Panthers.
2024–25 also saw Vancouver put up their lowest goals-for through their first five games in the past five seasons with 14 total. All but one of their first five games resulted in the Canucks scoring three or less goals.
Individually, Vancouver’s player stats through the first five games faced a fair drop-off compared to previous seasons. Boeser logged the team’s lead in goals once again, this time with three. He also finished with a team-high of five points. Jake DeBrusk finished with the team’s lead in assists with four.
No Canucks Averaged A Point Per Game Through Their First Five Games In 2025–26
The 2025–26 Canucks had a decent first five games of the season compared to how the year actually ended. They won three of their first five, one of which came in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks. Thatcher Demko had a particularly strong start, recording a save-percentage of .944% in back-to-back matchups.
Vancouver’s team stats landed towards the middle of the pack through their first five games of the year. Their power-play percentage (18.8%) was tied for 16th in the league, with their penalty killing rate (78.9%) coming in at 17th. Their highest registered team stat was their save-percentage (.909%), which ranked eighth throughout the NHL.
Vancouver’s goal-scoring was a lot more spread out through their first five games of the 2025–26 season. Boeser, Filip Chytil, and Kiefer Sherwood were tied for the team’s lead with three goals. Hughes, Conor Garland, and Filip Hronek shared the lead in assists with three. Hughes and Garland split the lead in points with four each.
The Canucks Have The NHL’s Worst Penalty Kill Through The First Five Games Of 2026–27
There are both positive and negative things that can be taken away from the Canucks’ first five games of the 2026–27 season. For starters, their overall effort level has been strong, with the team sporting two wins and one loss separated by only one goal. They’ve managed a strong offensive effort, scoring 21 goals since the start of the season — the most of all seasons through the past five years. They currently sit at third in the league in goals scored behind only the Colorado Avalanche (23) and Oilers (22).
Also positive about this start are the players’ individual stats. Paul Cotter’s four goals is currently tied for fourth in the NHL, while Pettersson’s six assists and eight points lead the Canucks in both categories.
There are, however, some things about the Canucks’ first five games to be concerned about. Kevin Lankinen and Leevi Meriläinen’s combined save-percentage currently sits at .837%, the lowest of all five seasons on this list. Their penalty kill also sits at the bottom of the league with a success rate of 57.9%.
Oct 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Leevi Merilainen (31) and defenseman Tom Willander (5) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) and forward Drew O'Connor (18) celebrate the victory against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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