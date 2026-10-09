How Do The Canucks’ First Five Games Of The 2026–27 Season Compare To Previous Years?

There are both positive and negative things that can be taken away from the Canucks’ first five games of the 2026–27 season. For starters, their overall effort level has been strong, with the team sporting two wins and one loss separated by only one goal. They’ve managed a strong offensive effort, scoring 21 goals since the start of the season — the most of all seasons through the past five years. They currently sit at third in the league in goals scored behind only the Colorado Avalanche (23) and Oilers (22).