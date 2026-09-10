Where Vancouver Canucks Picks From The 2026 NHL Entry Draft Will Play During The 2026-27 Season

The Vancouver Canucks added nine new prospects to their system during the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
Ryan Johnson started his tenure as Vancouver Canucks general manager by kicking off the rebuild with nine picks in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Headlined by two first round picks, this year's draft class could be the foundation of the future for the Canucks. But where will each of them spend the 2026-27 season?
Forward Caleb Malhotra, 3rd Overall, Boston University Terriers (NCAA)
Vancouver's top pick, Caleb Malhotra, will be spending the season at Boston University. He will join a star-studded list of NHLers who played NCAA hockey at BU, including Jack Eichel, Macklin Celebrini, Charlie McAvoy, Lane Hutson, as well as future teammate Tom Willander. This will be the third league Malhotra has played in over the past three seasons. He spent the 2025-26 season in the OHL with the Brantford Bulldogs and the 2024-25 season in the BCHL with the Chilliwack Chiefs.
Forward Adam Novotný, 24th Overall, Peterborough Petes (OHL)
The Canucks selected Adam Novotný with the pick they received from the Minnesota Wild in the Quinn Hughes trade. Even though he signed his entry-level contract with the Canucks in August, he is expected to return to the Peterborough Petes in the OHL. Novotný led the Petes in goals last season with 34 and finished with 65 points in his first year playing in North America. He'll head back to Peterborough, which will most likely be his final year of junior hockey before making the jump to the AHL in 2027-28.
Forward Brooks Rogowski, 33rd Overall, Oshawa Generals (OHL)
No player will stick out more in the 2026 draft class than Brooks Rogowski, who stands at 6'7" and 235 pounds. The 18-year-old was drafted for his size, two-way ability, and underrated hands. Rogowski is committed to attending Michigan State University to play NCAA hockey, but that will have to wait until the 2027-28 season, as he has decided to return to the OHL for his third season of junior hockey.
Forward Niklas Aaram-Olsen, 41st Overall, Boston University Terriers (NCAA)
Niklas Aaram-Olsen will join Malhotra as he heads down to Boston University as well. The 18-year-old recorded 40 points and scored 20 goals while playing for Örebro HK U20 in Sweden last season. Aaram-Olsen is still likely at least two to three years away from potentially getting a look in the NHL. Playing alongside Malhotra and other NHL prospects should help him develop and adjust to North American hockey.
Goaltender Dmitri Ivchenko, 78th Overall, Omskie Yastreby (MHL)
Vancouver drafted a goalie in back-to-back years, which makes sense given the uncertainty surrounding the crease. Dmitri Ivchenko was primarily the backup last season for Omskie Yastreby of the MHL and posted an 11-5-1 record, along with a 1.91 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He will be the starter this year, which should help him grow and develop. He has great mobility, size, and athleticism, but can struggle with shots from distance, especially when there is traffic in front of him.
Forward Yaroslav Bryzgalov, 97th Overall, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
Yaroslav Bryzgalov was the Canucks' lone selection from the WHL in this year's draft. He finished fifth on the Medicine Hat Tigers in scoring with 55 points in 64 games. Bryzgalov is a big body, listed at 6'4" and 220 pounds, and is a dynamic playmaker. He'll return to Medicine Hat for this season before heading to Merrimack College in 2027-28 to play NCAA hockey.
Forward Connor Davis, 129th Overall, University of North Dakota (NCAA)
Vancouver drafted Connor Davis for his quickness and underrated shot. He used those tools to put up 55 points in 59 games for Cedar Rapids in the USHL. Davis was drafted as an overager at 19 years old and is listed at only 6'0" and 183 pounds. He is a low-risk, high-reward pick for the Canucks and someone who will be intriguing to watch at the NCAA level.
Forward Lucian Bernat, 176th Overall, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)
Lucian Bernat recorded 31 points in 37 games while playing for Tappara's U20 team in Finland. He is a big winger, listed at 6'4" and 193 pounds. Bernat will head to the OHL for his first taste of North American hockey. He's proved he can put up points in Europe and is looking to replicate that success in the OHL.
Defenceman Samuel Eriksson, 184th Overall, Färjestad BK (SHL)
Many people thought the Canucks might have taken Chase Reid with the third overall pick, but Samuel Eriksson ended up being the lone defenseman Vancouver drafted in 2026. The 18-year-old comes in with a frame of 6'5" and 212 pounds. Eriksson isn't known for his offence, but rather for his reach and stick-checking in the defensive zone. He will remain with Färjestad BK in the SHL this season as well.
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