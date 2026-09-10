Where Vancouver Canucks Picks From The 2026 NHL Entry Draft Will Play During The 2026-27 Season

The Canucks selected Adam Novotný with the pick they received from the Minnesota Wild in the Quinn Hughes trade. Even though he signed his entry-level contract with the Canucks in August, he is expected to return to the Peterborough Petes in the OHL. Novotný led the Petes in goals last season with 34 and finished with 65 points in his first year playing in North America. He'll head back to Peterborough, which will most likely be his final year of junior hockey before making the jump to the AHL in 2027-28.