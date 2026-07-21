Which Current Canucks Player Would Make The Best Sports Broadcaster?

There's been a recent trend of former NHLers entering the world of sports media. Of all current Canucks, which players would make the best sports broadcasters?
Broadcasting and media seem to have become the next big step in NHL players’ future careers post-playing days.
A plethora of new sports media voices have emerged in recent years, providing witty takes and sharp insight to the broadcasting side of the game, as well as a sense of familiarity coming from the perspective of a player. The NHL’s Broadcast Training Camp, which took place earlier in the month, only heightens this idea.
Former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Kevin Bieksa is one of a handful of ex-players that have taken strides in the industry and thrived. Even before his retirement from playing, Bieksa had been one of a few Canucks that shined when the camera was placed on them.
As the Canucks take a new route regarding their on-ice play, let’s take a look at some of their biggest off-ice personalities. Which members of the Canucks’ upcoming roster would make the best sports broadcasters?
Zeev Buium & Tom Willander (Preferably Paired Together)
Two of the Canucks’ emerging young leaders have been none-other than Buium and Willander. The two defencemen have brought a lightheartedness to Vancouver’s locker room that has come as a result of their playful banter. From dissing each others’ bowling skills to this comment from Buium on National Best Friends Day, Buium and Willander quickly became a fan-favourite duo towards the end of the Canucks’ 2025–26 season. One can only imagine what the two would get up to on an intermission panel.
Luke Schenn
This long-time NHL defenceman and now three-time Canuck will definitely be one of the team’s go-to veteran voices heading into the 2026–27 season. Often a vocal leader in the NHL dressing rooms that he’s been a part of, Schenn’s elaborate answers in scrums and interviews would pair fairly well with a role in media. There’s also, of course, the acting skills he showed off in Vancouver’s 2022–23 pre-game video.
Jake DeBrusk
DeBrusk feels like a shoe-in for a future media career. The forward has shown himself to be one of the team’s most outgoing players from a personality perspective, whether that’s regarding his Pokemon card collection or his bond with his father, Sportsnet broadcaster and former NHLer Louie DeBrusk. He’s been able to field questions after difficult losses, big wins, as well as some from both his mom and his dad.
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