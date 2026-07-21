Which Current Canucks Player Would Make The Best Sports Broadcaster?

Two of the Canucks’ emerging young leaders have been none-other than Buium and Willander. The two defencemen have brought a lightheartedness to Vancouver’s locker room that has come as a result of their playful banter. From dissing each others’ bowling skills to this comment from Buium on National Best Friends Day, Buium and Willander quickly became a fan-favourite duo towards the end of the Canucks’ 2025–26 season. One can only imagine what the two would get up to on an intermission panel.