Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Nikita Tolopilo

During the Olympic break, Tolopilo was sent down to Abbotsford to stay sharp until the NHL resumed play. He started off playing well, but it all came crumbling down in a Saturday night tilt against the Seattle Kraken. With the game tied 1–1 and the first period winding down, the Kraken were on the power play when Bobby McMann came down the left wing and harmlessly threw the puck on net. It caught Tolopilo off guard, trickled through his legs, and went in for an ugly goal.