8 Jersey Number Changes Coming To The Canucks In 2026–27

Zeev Buium, who’d begun his time with the Canucks wearing ‘24’, will switch to ‘8’ come 2026–27. Notably, this will extend a streak of Canucks wearing the number ‘8’ to 16 consecutive years, as the number ‘8’ has been worn by a player every year since the 2011–12 season. Conor Garland (2021–22 to 2025–26), Jordie Benn (2020–21), and Chris Tanev (2011–12 to 2019–20) are the three other players that have worn the number throughout that span.