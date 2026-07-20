8 Jersey Number Changes Coming To The Canucks In 2026–27

Eight number changes are coming to the Canucks' roster during the 2026-27 season.
With a new NHL season comes new players and new numbers for the Vancouver Canucks. Between new players joining the team and players from last season making some swaps, the Canucks will have eight players wearing new jersey numbers.
Four new jersey numbers will come from new Canucks (kind of), acquired by both trade and free-agency at the end of June and beginning of July. Former Montréal Canadiens forward and now-Canuck Brendan Gallagher will wear the number ‘7’ with Vancouver after donning the number ‘11’ in his time with the Canadiens.
Fellow forward Paul Cotter will continue wearing the number ‘47’ that he’d donned as a member of the New Jersey Devils since 2024–25. He becomes only the fourth player in Canucks history to wear the number, following Noah Juulsen (2022–23 to 2024–25), Sven Baertschi (2014–15 to 2019–20), and Yann Sauvé (2010–11 and 2013–14).
Both of the defencemen Vancouver signed in free-agency will wear single-digit numbers for the 2026–27 season. Jamie Oleksiak will wear the number ‘4’ after spending five seasons with the Seattle Kraken as number ‘24’. Veteran defenceman Luke Schenn will continue wearing the number ‘2’ that he has worn during all of his Vancouver stints dating back to 2018–19.
Four Canucks that were already part of the team’s roster through 2025–26 will also change their jersey numbers. For starters, Jonathan Lekkerimäki will replace his number ‘23’ for number ‘88’, which was previously worn by Nils Åman. Marco Rossi will be swapping his ‘93’ for Lekkerimäki’s ‘23’, becoming the 21st player in franchise history to wear the number.
Zeev Buium, who’d begun his time with the Canucks wearing ‘24’, will switch to ‘8’ come 2026–27. Notably, this will extend a streak of Canucks wearing the number ‘8’ to 16 consecutive years, as the number ‘8’ has been worn by a player every year since the 2011–12 season. Conor Garland (2021–22 to 2025–26), Jordie Benn (2020–21), and Chris Tanev (2011–12 to 2019–20) are the three other players that have worn the number throughout that span.
Finally, after spending one year wearing ‘72’ for Vancouver, Filip Chytil will be moving his number up by five, taking the number ‘77’ for next season. The last player to wear ‘77’ was Brad Hunt, who donned the number in 2022.
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