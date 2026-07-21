Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Braeden Cootes

Grading Canucks forward Braeden Cootes' 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on forward Braeden Cootes.
Cootes' 2025–26 Season Review
Few players stood out more at training camp this past year than Cootes. The 2025 first-round pick won a spot on the opening night roster not just for his performance in Penticton, but also throughout the pre-season. On top of his impressive play on the ice, Cootes' maturity was on full display off the ice as he received rave reviews from teammates during his stint in the NHL.
Cootes would play three games in the NHL before being reassigned to the WHL. The 19-year-old center did not record a point and averaged 10:47 of ice time. Cootes also recorded three hits as well as his first blocked shot.
Unsurprisingly, Cootes was one of the best players in the WHL this season. He recorded 63 points in 45 games and was named the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player. Cootes was also part of Team Canada at the 2026 World Juniors, where he recorded two goals in seven games.
At the trade deadline, Cootes was involved in a blockbuster deal which saw him moved from the Seattle Thunderbirds to the Prince Albert Raiders. The move worked out in a big way for Prince Albert, as they made it all the way to the WHL Final. As for Cootes, he was virtually unstoppable in the playoffs with 23 points in 20 games.
With the new rule that allows 19-year-old CHL players to make the jump to the AHL, it appears that Cootes' WHL career has come to a close. In 176 games, he scored 64 goals while recording 162 points. During his junior career, Cootes also won three medals for Canada, including two Golds.
Cootes' 2025-26 Letter Grade
Cootes took a significant step forward in his development this year. He not only demonstrated his two-way ability but also how he can win draws consistently. If Cootes can continue to develop at this pace, he should be a full-time NHLer sooner rather than later.
Ultimately, Cootes receives an A- grade for the 2025-26 season.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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