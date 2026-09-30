Why The Canucks' Season-Opening Win Is A Step In The Right Direction

The Vancouver Canucks kicked off the 2026-27 campaign with a 6-5 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
What a way for the Vancouver Canucks to start the 2026-27 campaign. Manny Malhotra's squad kicked off the season with a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Tuesday's win featured plenty of impressive performances, including Paul Cotter scoring twice in his debut and Kevin Lankinen pulling off highlight-reel saves throughout the night.
While picking up a victory is always important, Tuesday's win just felt different. After a dysfunctional and disastrous campaign last year, Vancouver looks to have turned a corner. That doesn't mean they'll win the Stanley Cup this season, but the Canucks' season-opening win was at least a step in the right direction.
One of the biggest differences between Tuesday night and most of the 2025-26 campaign was a clear game plan. Players looked to be on the same play, which led to scoring chances off the rush and the ability to protect the front of the net. While there were still some defensive lapses that need to be cleaned up, it was obvious that the players understood Malhotra's game plan and were able to execute what their coach had drawn up.
Vancouver's willingness to protect the crease after the whistle was also on full display Tuesday night. One of the main catalysts for this was, unsurprisingly, Luke Schenn, who isn't afraid to get involved in scrums. Ultimately, the Canucks didn't let the Oilers push them around, which was a major concern last season.
The joy and excitement also appear to be back amongst the group. Whether it was celebrations after goals, rushing off the bench when the overtime winner was scored or handing the game puck to Malhotra in the locker room, for the first time in a while, the players actually look happy to be part of this group.
Finally, this group lived up to expectations by working hard on every shift. A good example is Cotter's game-winner, who forced a turnover along the boards, was able to get up off the ice before the defender and eventually potted home his second career overtime goal. Regardless of the final result, being a hard team to play against is key if Vancouver wants to create a winning environment for the future.
Ultimately, Tuesday's game can be labelled a success. While the win matters, the biggest positive was how the Canucks played. It may still be a few years before this group is ready for a playoff run, but fans can breathe a sigh of relief that the rebuild looks to be off to a strong start.
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