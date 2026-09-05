With Zeev Buium Signed, The Canucks Must Shift Their Focus To Liam Öhgren

Liam Öhgren is eligible to sign an eight-year extension for another 10 days.
The Vancouver Canucks made a significant roster decision on Friday as they signed defenseman Zeev Buium to an eight-year extension. The 20-year-old is considered one of the top young defenders in the NHL and will now carry the second-largest cap hit in franchise history. Vancouver got Buium signed just in time, as after September 15, 2026, teams can no longer sign eight-year contracts.
With Buium's contract complete, the Canucks need to shift their focus to winger Liam Öhgren. The 22-year-old was also part of the Quinn Hughes trade and is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the campaign. With the eight-year contract option coming off the table in less than two weeks, Ryan Johnson and his staff need to find a way to get Öhgren signed to a max-term contract.
Signing young players to eight-year deals can be very beneficial for an organization. While the cap hit may be high over the first few seasons, if the player hits their potential, the deal becomes a steal at the end of the contract. Locking players into long-term contracts also ensures the organization won't have to worry about losing them to free agency during their prime.
Although Öhgren has been with the organization for less than a year, he has already delivered impressive performances. He recorded 18 points in 51 games last season and showed some chemistry on a line with Marco Rossi and Brock Boeser. Öhgren also provided some physicality with 40 hits while scoring two game-deciding goals in the shootout.
One potential comparable for Öhgren is Carolina Hurricanes winger Jackson Blake. When the 23-year-old signed his eight-year extension in 2025, he had 34 points in 81 games. A year later, Blake's $5,117,002 cap hit is already looking like a steal as he played a key role for Carolina during their Stanley Cup run.
Overall, signing Öhgren to an eight-year contract with an AAV around $4.5 million would be a smart move by Vancouver. He is expected to be a big part of not just the organization's present, but its future. If the Canucks do not sign Öhgren to an eight-year deal before the September 15th deadline, it could burn the organization in the future.
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