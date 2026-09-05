With Zeev Buium Signed, The Canucks Must Shift Their Focus To Liam Öhgren

With Buium's contract complete, the Canucks need to shift their focus to winger Liam Öhgren. The 22-year-old was also part of the Quinn Hughes trade and is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the campaign. With the eight-year contract option coming off the table in less than two weeks, Ryan Johnson and his staff need to find a way to get Öhgren signed to a max-term contract.