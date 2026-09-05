'It's Always Been My Dream To Play For Team Finland & To Be A World Champion': Canucks Center Aatu Räty Returns To Vancouver After A Historic Summer

Vancouver Canucks center Aatu Räty picked up a Gold Medal at the 2026 World Championship.
Aatu Räty is one of the more intriguing Vancouver Canucks players to watch during training camp this year. The 23-year-old is coming off an up-and-down season, in which he recorded 14 points in 66 games. Projected to start the campaign as part of the bottom six, Räty is focused on establishing himself as a full-time NHLer.
When it comes to Räty, most of the focus is on his ability to win faceoffs. Last year, he won 60.5% of his draws, which ranked fourth in the NHL among players who took at least 600 faceoffs. Heading into this season, Räty wants to be known for more than his ability to dominate the faceoff dot.
"Obviously want to improve my overall game," said Räty. "But I think the biggest thing for me is getting my skating better. I think once that improves and once it's better at the NHL level, I think everything else in my game opens up as well. But I think I can be a great PK player. I think I can score when I get chances. I like my shot. So I think there's a lot more that I can bring."
Räty is coming off an impressive accomplishment from the off-season, as he helped Finland win the 2026 World Championship. He was not only a faceoff ace during the tournament, but he also scored four goals and recorded seven points in seven games. Winning the historic tournament was a special moment for Räty, as he now adds a Gold Medal to his collection.
"It was great. Obviously, really nice to play for the national team, and it's great to accomplish that. I mean, it's always been my dream to play for Team Finland and to be a World Champion, so it's great. A lot of confidence from there, but obviously that's a couple of months back... That's a great way to start summer training. Get to it, and obviously good to keep playing. I think I played 16 games with the exhibitions and stuff. A lot of team practices. So the season was longer. Obviously ended here sooner than we would have wanted. So that was good too."
After the tournament, Räty had the chance to work out with fellow NHLers in preparation for the 2026-27 campaign. Among the list were two high-profile Stanley Cup champions who are both considered some of the best defensive centermen in the league. Learning from players who have delivered on the biggest stage is a great opportunity for Räty, especially if he wants to take another step forward in his development.
"Yeah, tons of tons of good players. It was great to work with (Aleksander) Barkov at the World Championships and then Stanley Cup champion Sebastian Aho from Carolina. Worked with him a bunch. Great to compete against great players like that on the ice. So both of those guys are centers too. So it was good to pick up stuff from them."
This season, Räty will have a new coaching staff to work with, led by Manny Malhotra. The two have worked together before, as the Finnish center was part of the Abbotsford Canucks during the 2024-25 campaign. For Räty, he is focused on making a strong impression with the new coaching staff before the season starts.
"I feel like everybody starts from the same line. Just gonna have to have a good camp and impress. But yeah, I think it's good that I played under him and kind of know what he likes and what kind of coach he is."
Räty's development this season will be something to keep an eye on. He is a talented player who will hopefully be given opportunities that he was denied last year. Based on his age and skill level, Räty should play a key role in the organization for the foreseeable future.
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