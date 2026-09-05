'It's Always Been My Dream To Play For Team Finland & To Be A World Champion': Canucks Center Aatu Räty Returns To Vancouver After A Historic Summer

"It was great. Obviously, really nice to play for the national team, and it's great to accomplish that. I mean, it's always been my dream to play for Team Finland and to be a World Champion, so it's great. A lot of confidence from there, but obviously that's a couple of months back... That's a great way to start summer training. Get to it, and obviously good to keep playing. I think I played 16 games with the exhibitions and stuff. A lot of team practices. So the season was longer. Obviously ended here sooner than we would have wanted. So that was good too."