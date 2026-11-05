After A Difficult Start, Canucks Forward Drew O'Connor Is Focused On Turning His Season Around

"I think to get back to being a consistent player, it's letting go of a mistake and not letting mistakes compile. You know, make one mistake and can't let that derail the next shift, that period, because then it snowballs into a game. So, I think for me, just trying to look past if something bad happens when I'm on the ice, get past it, get back to forechecking, get back to winning battles, doing all those little things, and then you kind of feel good about your overall game."