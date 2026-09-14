‘Just Be Myself’: Canucks Center Elias Pettersson Outlines Goals For The 2026–27 Season

Canucks center Elias Pettersson is focusing on getting back to the way he was.
The Vancouver Canucks are undergoing what may shape up to be the biggest rebuild in franchise history.
In some ways, on an individual level, Elias Pettersson is rebuilding something in him as well.
Now two-years removed from his last point-per-game season, the forward is looking to return to the style of game that once saw him put up 102 points as well as a near 40-goal effort.
That’s one of — if not the biggest goal — for the center heading into the upcoming season.
“I just want to get back to myself. I haven’t been that the last two years, but it’s in the past. I’m coming with a fresh mind, and I’m excited to play hockey again,” he shared in a media availability at Vancouver’s annual Jake Milford Golf Tournament on Monday.
It’s been a tumultuous couple of years for Pettersson, who has battled various injuries including a knee injury that seemed to kick-start those two rocky seasons. Through it, Pettersson’s game started taking more of an emphasis on the defensive side — he set a single-season franchise record for blocks by a forward in 2025–26 — though offensively, it took a hit.
The whole Pettersson saga through the past couple years has been talked about at length — questions about his preparation during the off-season, Vancouver’s culture issues impacting his play, the list goes on — what matters now is that the center is able to find himself again and work his way back to being that offensively talented, creative dynamo that he once was.
That’s something that Pettersson knows new Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson and Vancouver’s management team is supporting him on.
“I play my best when I just feel like myself. He’s been good in that regard, and he just wants the best from you, and wants everyone to be happy.”
Achieving that state of enjoying the game again has been one of the key things both Johnson and new Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra have spoken at length about when it comes to their hopes for Pettersson in 2026–27. Once that piece falls into place, Pettersson believes the numbers will follow suit.
“I think it goes to everyone. If you feel good and happy [...] especially for us playing hockey, it gets easier.”
Johnson has engaged in extended dialogue with Pettersson throughout the off-season, with the GM even making a point of having an open discussion with the center early on into his tenure. The Canucks’ new GM is someone Pettersson has “known for a long time,” so taking those extra steps to talk and reinforce those standards throughout the summer was an important move for the forward.
“It means a lot,” he said. “He’s always been a good guy for me. So he’s been good, just talking about the future, what he wants to see from me, and he makes you feel good.”
It also helps that Johnson, as well as new co-Presidents of Hockey Operations Daniel and Henrik Sedin, have played in the market before and know what their players are going through.
“They’ve been through it. Sedins have been here their whole career, and RJ played here a long time too, so they know what us players are going through, and they’re just trying to set the best standards and environment for us to succeed, so very exciting.”
For Pettersson, helping set the standard in the Canucks locker room may take on a different form compared to other players around him. His personal rebuild, first and foremost, will focus on his own approaches to hockey.
“Just be myself, practice hard, play hard, be vocal when I feel I want to be it. Just excited to play hockey again.”
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