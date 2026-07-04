Canucks Looking To Hit A Home-Run With Towering Prospect Brooks Rogowski

“I think just with the 68, more games, it’s going to give me more benefit than going into Michigan State and playing 30,” he said. “With my path I’ve been on, I think the game reps are more important than the physical side right now. I do have a pretty good frame right now, and again, it’s just getting the puck touches in the offensive zone, the consistency down. I think going back to Oshawa more years is going to benefit that, but then after that we’ll see how it goes, and a year or two at State hopefully, probably two again, just with the development curve, and just again trying to get better every day, trying to improve every day, and obviously again, hopefully you start vying for a spot here in a couple years.”