'I'm Gonna Go To Main Camp & Try To Make The NHL': Canucks Prospect Riley Patterson Is Ready To Impress Heading Into His First Pro Season

"I think just enjoy it. I think you can get caught up in trying to show off out there and show why you got drafted or whatever. But everyone's here for a reason. Unbelievable players. Unbelievable people. I think you just have to really enjoy it. The development people Vancouver has to offer are unbelievable, 1000s of games and great experience. Stanley Cup winners. So you have to take that in, really listen, and it goes a long way."