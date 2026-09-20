Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson Gives Insight Into Upcoming Roster Decisions, Updates On Players

“It makes it hard that, in this shortened training camp, shortened pre-season games, there’s not a lot of opportunity for guys to vault themselves in front of others,” Johnson said in regards to the fact that Vancouver will realistically only have three practices to go before they drop the puck on the NHL’s opening night. “That’s what these practices are for. You see the compete and the 1-on-1s. I’ve asked them to push each other, so we’ll make some decisions here this week. Obviously, we’ll have Tuesday and then Thursday, Saturday [for practices], but also Abbotsford will be starting up mid-week to get ramped up for their games as well.”