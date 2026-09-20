‘I Think It’s Been Very Productive’: Canucks Speak After Day 4 Of 2026 Training Camp

Of note is the fact that Brock Boeser, who had previously skated with Paul Cotter and Filip Chytil during the first two days of camp, wound up reunited with his end-of-the 2025–26-season linemates Marco Rossi and Liam Öhgren. As a result, Chytil and Cotter were paired with Brendan Gallagher, while Drew O’Connor skated with Ty Mueller and Ben Berard. This could partially be due to the fact that Max Sasson, who centered the line of himself, O’Connor, and Gallagher, played in last night’s game and was subsequently placed in Group B today.