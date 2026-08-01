Canucks Prospects At The 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase Recap

Three Vancouver Canucks prospects took part in the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase throughout the past week.
Three Vancouver Canucks prospects took part in the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase throughout the past week. The tournament, lasting from Sunday, July 26, to Saturday, August 1, put prospects from Canada, the U.S., Sweden, and Finland through a round-robin style competition that ultimately saw Sweden go undefeated once Canada entered the fold.
Brooks Rogowski Enjoyed Early Offensive Success With Team USA
The competition started with preliminary matchups between Finland and Team USA - White, and Sweden and Team USA - Blue. Canucks prospect Brooks Rogowski, who was selected 33rd-overall in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, competed for Team USA - Blue during the opening games, making a big impact as his squad’s second-line center.
Rogowski’s first couple of games for Team USA - Blue saw the forward enjoy some offensive success. In Game 1 against Sweden, Rogowski scored his team’s third goal of the game, also logging an assist on Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Carter Sanderson’s hat trick goal to end the game in a 6–1 victory for the U.S. Rogowski also scored in his next game, with Team USA - Blue taking a 5–1 win against Finland.
With their full roster set for the rest of the competition, Team USA continued slotting Rogowski in as their second-line center for two of their three remaining games. The forward did not play Sweden on Thursday afternoon, but returned to the lineup for his team’s final game of the tournament and scored to put the U.S. up 5–2 against Canada. Team USA went on to win the game by a score of 7–2.
Braeden Cootes Took On A Leadership Role For Canada
When Canada entered the fold of the competition, one of the prospects tabbed for a leadership role early on was Cootes. The forward’s history of wearing a letter for his clubs includes captaining Canada to Gold at the U-18 World Juniors during the 2024–25 season, as well as serving as the Seattle Thunderbirds’ captain in the WHL up until he was traded in January.
While Canada’s leadership group rotated letters a little during the tournament, Cootes wore the ‘C’ in his team’s first game on July 29. Despite Sweden taking a 5–3 win, the Canucks prospect managed to find the back of the net during the practice overtime period.
“He’s got a lot of respect in our room. A guy that’s a consistent every day-er,” Canada head coach Misha Donskov said post-game of Cootes wearing the ‘C’.
Cootes did not play in Canada’s second game of the tournament, with Calgary Flames prospect Cole Reschny serving as the team’s captain during this particular game. Reschny also wore the ‘C’ in Canada’s final game against the U.S. on August 1, with Cootes wearing an ‘A’ alongside Nashville Predators prospect Cameron Reid.
During the game itself, Cootes was, surprisingly, moved to the wing. He played on a line with fellow Canucks prospect Caleb Malhotra, though this particular matchup was a rough one for Canada, who lost by a score of 7–2.
Caleb Malhotra Entered The Tournament Looking To Learn
Malhotra may have entered the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase looking to learn, but early on, he appeared to have already built on his two-way play. Though he didn’t make it on the scoresheet in Canada’s first game against Sweden, the forward put his defensive play on full-display while still making effective offensive plays that turned into good scoring chances.
“I want to show that I can be an effective player and an offensive threat, and a reliable defensive player that’s going to help Team Canada win, and I’m hoping that the staff sees it that way and wants me among the squad in December,” Malhotra said in a media availability with the CHL. “Learning from a lot of guys, especially returning guys, even guys that were drafted this year and have played in Hockey Canada before, just talking with a lot of guys and learning how they lead, and just watching them even.”
Like Cootes, Malhotra did not play in Game 2 of the tournament for Canada, but reprised his role as second-line center come Game 3. Despite a decent first period for Malhotra, the game was rough for Canada as a whole.
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