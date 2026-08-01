Canucks Prospects At The 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase Recap

“I want to show that I can be an effective player and an offensive threat, and a reliable defensive player that’s going to help Team Canada win, and I’m hoping that the staff sees it that way and wants me among the squad in December,” Malhotra said in a media availability with the CHL. “Learning from a lot of guys, especially returning guys, even guys that were drafted this year and have played in Hockey Canada before, just talking with a lot of guys and learning how they lead, and just watching them even.”