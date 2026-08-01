Former Canucks Owner Griffiths Reportedly Leading Group Looking To Buy Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The Griffiths family purchased the Canucks in 1974 and retained ownership until 1997, when the team was sold to John McCaw. Griffiths took up the role of CEO in 1981, before becoming lead owner in 1994 after the passing of his father. The family was also responsible for the creation of the Canucks’ current arena, Rogers Arena, which was first built and introduced as GM Place back in 1995.