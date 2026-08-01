Former Canucks Owner Griffiths Reportedly Leading Group Looking To Buy Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Griffiths, who previously owned the Canucks, is leading the group looking to buy Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Former Vancouver Canucks owner Arthur Griffiths is reportedly looking to buy MLS team Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
A report made by Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy on Friday details that a group led by Griffiths has “put in a formal offer” for the Whitecaps. No other details have been released regarding the other members of this group.
The Griffiths family purchased the Canucks in 1974 and retained ownership until 1997, when the team was sold to John McCaw. Griffiths took up the role of CEO in 1981, before becoming lead owner in 1994 after the passing of his father. The family was also responsible for the creation of the Canucks’ current arena, Rogers Arena, which was first built and introduced as GM Place back in 1995.
In December of 2024, the Whitecaps’ ownership group — composed of majority owner Greg Kerfoot, and minority owners Jeff Mallet, Steve Luzco, and Steve Nash — revealed that they would be putting the MLS team up for sale. Following this announcement, the Whitecaps have been tied to a variety of potential ownership futures, including one that would see them relocate to Las Vegas.
From a business perspective, Vancouver’s sports scene has been active as of late. On top of the Whitecaps’ selling complications, Vancouver has also found themselves in pursuit of a MLB team. Adding to this is the Canucks’ recent MOU agreement with the City of Vancouver to create a new practice facility at Britannia Ice Rink.
The Whitecaps will play their first game back at BC Place tonight, having last played there on April 25 due to preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As of writing, reports indicated that arpproximately 35,000 tickets have been sold. Today’s match is set to begin at 4:30 pm PT.
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