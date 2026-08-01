Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Elias Pettersson

2025–26 was yet another disappointing season for Pettersson on the ice. Despite the forward leading the Canucks in points with 51 in 74 games, he was not quite able to reach the near point-per-game pace that he has shown himself to be more than capable of in the past. While various injuries throughout the past couple of seasons have factored into these efforts, as well as a variety of off-ice struggles, the forward has still shown himself as being able to generate offence in an impressive manner — such as a 12-point effort produced in 10 games during November of 2025.