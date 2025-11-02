From The Archive: Future Watch 2009, Cody Hodgson + The Next Wave

Welcome to this edition of "From The Archive". In this recurring series, we open The Hockey News' vault and display some of the top Vancouver Canucks related articles from the past. Today's article comes from Future Watch 2009, where Ken Campbell wrote about 2008 first-round pick Cody Hodgson.

Subscribe now to view the full THN Archives here and read the full issue here.

Cody Hodgson, Future Watch 2009, March 1, 2009

Nothing against Nikita Filatov, but the way coach Stan Butler figures it, Filatov had better watch his back over the next couple of seasons.

“So he’s No. 2, eh?” Butler said. “Well, if I know him, he’s going to spend the next couple of years doing everything he can to move past (Filatov) and up to No. 1.”

“He” is Cody Hodgson and Butler is a little biased here because Hodgson is a big reason why Butler’s Brampton Battalion (OHL) was in the midst of a 16-game winning streak and holding down first place in its division in early February. Then again, Butler has had Hodgson in his program the past three seasons, so he probably knows a little bit about the young man. Butler would love to have Hodgson for another campaign next year, but since he didn’t even expect to get him back from the Vancouver Canucks this season, he’s not about to start making plans for 2009-10.

Few prospects have seen their stock rise more dramatically this season than Hodgson, who has drawn comparisons to some of the game’s great two-way centers. Many who watch his commitment to all facets of the game liken him to Chris Drury, but he might ultimately morph into another player who gained a little recognition over the years in Vancouver.

Hodgson plays both sides of the puck in a manner that’s reminiscent of Trevor Linden. He has Linden’s offensive ability and his leadership skills are no less formidable. Linden grew up the son of a hard-working farmer in Alberta while Hodgson is the son of a former cabinet minister, but the two share an approach to the game that has, and will, continue to endear them to Canucks fans.

“I think I’ve matured as a player over the past couple of years and I definitely have a lot more confidence,” said Hodgson, who turned 19 in mid-February. “When you play a responsible game, the points usually follow.”

That has certainly been the case for Hodgson this season, although he’ll never be confused with an offensive sniper. In the season he was Steven Stamkos’ teammate on the Markham (Ont.) Waxers before they both graduated to the OHL, Stamkos had 197 points, while Hodgson had just 51. Stamkos had 20 more points than Hodgson did last season as both prepared for the NHL draft, but Hodgson has started to show an apt scoring touch. With 31 goals and 66 points through 37 games this season, Hodgson was scoring at a clip of 1.78 points per game. That puts him third in the Canadian Hockey League behind only Yannick Riendeau of the Quebec League’s Drummondville Voltigeurs (1.96) and OHL phenom John Tavares of the London Knights (1.81).

But what makes Hodgson’s play so impressive is his sense of responsibility on the ice. Hodgson has a grasp of two-way hockey that often takes players years in the NHL to figure out. His on-ice habits are very good and he has a conscientious approach to the game that belies his young age. That’s what will almost certainly make him NHL-ready next season, even though he still has a year of junior eligibility remaining. Hodgson is the kind of player who can play on the first power play and the first penalty-killing units, as well as the top line. He more likely projects out as a second-line center in the NHL, but there’s a versatility to his game that will allow him to play any number of roles.

“He may not be the best player in our league,” Butler said, “but he’s the most complete player in our league. I don’t think there’s any question of that at all.”

Hodgson is the type of player who does everything well, but nothing spectacularly. Those who watch him play have knocked his skating, but while it certainly isn’t his calling card, it is good enough to keep him in the NHL. His shot isn’t overpowering, but there’s time to work on that. His upper body and overall strength need improving, but that will also come. What excites scouts about Hodgson is his mind for the game and his ability to win faceoffs and angle puck-carriers into bad positions on the ice.

Hodgson came on strong last season before being selected 10th overall by the Canucks, but the 2009 WJC represented a coming-out party for him. Not only did he lead the tournament in scoring with five goals and 16 points in six games for Canada – including a two-goal J. performance in the gold medal game – there were many who thought Hodgson, not Tavares, was the MVP in the tournament.

Those who were surprised by Hodgson’s performance at the world juniors should not have been. He was Canada’s best all-around player in their 2008 gold medal performance at the world under-18s and Hodgson has displayed a propensity to play better in big games.

After sticking with the Canucks through all of camp, Hodgson was sent back to the OHL as one of the last cuts. The Canucks thought it would be best for the youngster to be in an environment where he would be playing a ton of minutes and be relied upon in all situations.

And to his credit, Hodgson returned to the OHL without his lip dragging on the ground. Many players who have extended stays in NHL training camps often take time to get out of their funk upon their return, but Hodgson immediately embraced the leadership role the Battalion placed upon him and has been on a tear all season.

Almost everyone – the Canucks included – is counting on Hodgson to make his stay in the NHL permanent next season.

“I loved the whole experience in Vancouver and it was a little disappointing they thought I should play another year in junior, but accepting their decision wasn’t that tough,” Hodgson said. “Playing there is obviously the goal and that hasn’t changed. I know I’ll have a lot of confidence going in next year.”

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

11 BC-Based Hockey Players Currently Playing For The Vancouver Canucks, PWHL Vancouver & The Abbotsford Canucks

Kiefer Sherwood’s Next Move: What A New Contract Could Look Like For The Vancouver Canucks' Current Goals Leader

Canucks Thatcher Demko Is Playing His Way Onto Team USA's 2026 Olympic Roster

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.