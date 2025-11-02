11 BC-Based Hockey Players Currently Playing For The Vancouver Canucks, PWHL Vancouver & The Abbotsford Canucks

It’s not often that an athlete can say they’re playing for their hometown team — but for these 11 hockey players, that dream is a reality. All three of the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks, and PWHL Vancouver feature players who were born and raised in the very province they currently play out of. From Calder Cup champions to former UBC Thunderbirds, here are 11 BC-based players who are representing their hometown teams.

Vancouver Canucks

Arshdeep Bains (Surrey)

Initially undrafted, Bains made a name for himself after logging a shocking 112-point season with the Red Deer Rebels during the 2021–22 season, leading the Canucks to sign him as a free agent. Bains has stayed in the Canucks organization since then, making his NHL debut on February 20, 2024, against the Colorado Avalanche and earning himself a full-time position on Vancouver’s opening night roster this October. He was a key cog in Abbotsford’s Calder Cup victory this June with his effective play on both sides of the ice.

Evander Kane (Vancouver)

Kane, a veteran of nearly 1000 NHL games, joined his hometown Canucks after being traded to Vancouver by the Edmonton Oilers. The forward, who is originally from Vancouver, was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers back in 2009 and has since played for the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks, and Oilers.

Abbotsford Canucks

Ben Berard (Duncan)

The 2025–26 season is Berard’s second season with Abbotsford, though he spent the majority of 2024–25 with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL. Prior to this, he spent one full season with the Texas Stars and four seasons with Cornell University of the NCAA. So far, Berard has two goals and two assists in eight games played for Abbotsford.

Jujhar Khaira (Surrey)

Another staple in Abbotsford’s Calder Cup victory last year, Khaira was traded to the AHL Canucks in March of 2025 and immediately made an impact. The tough, physical forward put together a three-goal, six-assist effort in the team’s 24-game championship win. On October 23, the forward signed a new contract with the AHL Canucks. Prior to joining Abbotsford in 2024–25, he played with the Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild in the NHL.

Jayden Lee (North Vancouver)

Lee, a defenceman, joins the Canucks organization for his first season with the team, having played with the South Carolina Stringrays of the ECHL in 2024–25. Before this, he spent five years with Quinnipiac University in the NCAA, winning the championship with his team in the 2022–23 season and serving as their captain in 2024–25. He made his AHL debut on October 28 against the Calgary Wranglers.

Sawyer Mynio (Kamloops)

The 89th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Mynio was drafted by Vancouver and is playing in his first pro season with Abbotsford this year. Formerly captain of the Seattle Thunderbirds, Mynio enjoyed back-to-back offensively prolific seasons in the WHL in 2023–24 (16 goals, 37 assists in 63 games) and 2024–25 (14 goals, 31 assists in 49 games). He currently has two goals and an assist in nine games of his first season with the AHL Canucks.

PWHL Vancouver

Chanreet Bassi (Kelowna)

Bassi was one of the first five players ever selected by PWHL Vancouver in the 2025 PWHL Draft and the first ever of South Asian descent. The forward spent five seasons with the UBC Thunderbirds of USports, putting together 42 goals and 74 assists in 127 games played. She’ll be one of a few forwards pushing for a full-time roster spot once PWHL Vancouver’s training camp opens on November 7.

Jenn Gardiner (Surrey)

Previously a member of the Montréal Victoire, Gardiner was one of two players from BC who got to take part in the PWHL Takeover Tour’s stop in Vancouver, the other being Hannah Miller. Gardiner enjoyed a successful rookie season in the PWHL in 2024–25, scoring five goals and 13 assists in 30 games played as well as tallying 10 points in a seven-game stint with Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship. The forward has already established herself as a key piece of this inaugural Vancouver team in the locker room and will likely be a force on the ice as part of their top-six.

Nina Jobst-Smith (North Vancouver)

Jobst-Smith, a defender, was drafted in the third round of the 2025 PWHL Draft and is looking to make Vancouver’s roster out of training camp. The defender is originally from North Vancouver, but has represented Germany in international play since her career began. She has spent the past five seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the NCAA, one each as captain and an assistant captain.

Hannah Miller (North Vancouver)

Miller, also known as Mi Le, returns to her hometown to play hockey after over a decade in different countries. Her varied experiences have led her to China (where she also holds a passport from), Sweden, and most recently, Toronto. She spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Sceptres, putting together 17 goals and 21 assists in 52 games. While she is currently ineligible to play for Team Canada at the upcoming Winter Olympics, Miller is back home in Vancouver and will likely center her team’s second line.

Kimberly Newell (Nelson)

A goaltender from Nelson, BC, Newell is coming out of retirement from professional hockey to earn herself a spot as PWHL Vancouver’s third-string goalie. Newell was invited to Vancouver’s training camp and will don her goaltending pads for the first time since 2022, a season in which she backstopped China with a 1.31 GAA and .955 SV% at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

