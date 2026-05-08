Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Gavin McKenna

A deep dive into Penn State forward Gavin McKenna.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Penn State forward Gavin McKenna, who Vancouver could select third overall.
Even though the Canucks lost the draft lottery twice, there is still a scenario where they can land McKenna. The Toronto Maple Leafs may lean towards Ivar Stenberg at first overall, while the San Jose Sharks may be focused more on the defensive side, as their forward group is very deep. While it may seem like a long shot, it is best not to rule anything out, especially in what could be a very unpredictable draft.
Fans and media have been talking about McKenna for the last couple of seasons. He dominated during his time in the WHL, recording 244 points in 133 games. As for this year, McKenna elected to make the jump to the NCAA, where he finished the year with 51 points in 35 games.
While there is debate about who will go first overall, McKenna has never slipped out of the top position on NHL Central Scouting's rankings. Listed at 5'11", 170 lbs, McKenna was ranked first on both the mid-term rankings and the final rankings. Even though others have made strong pushes throughout the season, McKenna is still considered the top North American prospect available in this draft.
Not only did McKenna impress at the NCAA level this season, but also at the 2026 World Juniors. In seven games, the 18-year-old scored four goals while recording 14 points. McKenna recorded at least one point in each game, which included a four-point outing in a Bronze Medal win against Finland.
McKenna is a high-end, offensive playmaker. He controls the game from the perimeter and often draws multiple defenders, which creates open space for teammates. McKenna is also dynamic in the transition game, as he uses his speed and ability to read the play to create odd-man rushes that often lead to scoring chances.
What stood out about McKenna this season was his ability to adapt to the NCAA. After a slow start, he found his footing, resulting in 22 points over his final 12 games. The ability to fight through some early adversity is a good sign, as it demonstrates that McKenna can learn and adapt to more challenging situations.
If McKenna can live up to the hype, he has the potential to become one of the best wingers in the NHL. There are arguably no prospects in this class with a higher offensive ceiling, which could make passing on the former CHL Player of the Year a regrettable decision for any franchise. In the end, if McKenna somehow drops to third, Vancouver may be able to land a franchise-changing player in the 2026 NHL Draft.
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