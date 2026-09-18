Jake DeBrusk On Moving Forward With The Canucks: ‘I Think The Focus Has To Change’

“It wasn’t necessarily anything crazy I tried to drastically change. I still have confidence in myself. This is my 10th season, and I think that there’s little things that you can pick up as the years go on,” he explained. “Everyone’s doing all these drills and stuff, and you try them out, but when the season gets down to it, I think the biggest thing was trying to figure out what made it work for me throughout my entire career. What are my keystones of what my game is, so that even when pucks aren’t going in the net, which seems to happen sometimes in streaks, my game is where it needs to be, I can help this team win.”