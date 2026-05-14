Ryan Johnson Named Canucks' New General Manager, Sedins Co-Presidents Of Hockey Operations

Ryan Johnson will be the 13th General Manager in Canucks franchise history, while Daniel and Henrik Sedin will serve as co-presidents of hockey operations.
After a lengthy month-long search process involving more than 15 candidates interviewed, Vancouver has selected Johnson, formerly the Canucks’ Assistant General Manager and Abbotsford Canucks’ General Manager, as their new GM. This will be the longtime Canucks organization executive’s first NHL General Manager job.
Johnson has been with the Canucks organization since 2013, first taking on the role of a development coach. He became the assistant director of player development in the 2015–16 season but was soon elevated to director of player development and Assistant GM of the Canucks’ AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets at the time, in 2017–18. He has held this role in the AHL since then, moving with the team from Utica to Abbotsford.
In 2022–23, Johnson took on a new role as special assistant to the GM — which was Patrik Allvin at the time. He remained in this role through the season after but was soon elevated once again to the status of Assistant GM in 2024–25.
Now officially hired as the Canucks’ new GM, Johnson will join a Canucks front-office that includes both Daniel and Henrik Sedin as co-presidents of Hockey Operations. After both spending their entire NHL playing careers with Vancouver, the Sedins were brought on as special assistants to the General Manager in 2021-22. The season after, they were elevated to the roles of player development coaches.
Vancouver’s GM search concludes after, according to President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford, over 15 candidates were interviewed. Some of the names reported to be in contention were Boston Bruins AGM Evan Gold, former Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion, Florida Panthers AGM Brett Peterson.
With a GM now locked-down, the Canucks will turn their attention to the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26 and 27. Vancouver currently holds two first-round selections including the third-overall pick.
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