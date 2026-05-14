Ryan Johnson Named Canucks' New General Manager, Sedins Co-Presidents Of Hockey Operations

Johnson has been with the Canucks organization since 2013, first taking on the role of a development coach. He became the assistant director of player development in the 2015–16 season but was soon elevated to director of player development and Assistant GM of the Canucks’ AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets at the time, in 2017–18. He has held this role in the AHL since then, moving with the team from Utica to Abbotsford.