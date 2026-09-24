‘Shot Out Of A Cannon,’ Arshdeep Bains Is On The Hunt For A Full-Time Role With The Vancouver Canucks

“I’ve gotten to know him really well, and when I first came into pro hockey in Abbotsford, he was right there with me, and he wasn’t hesitant to help me and show me what I really needed to improve on. It wasn’t easy, and I owe him a lot of props for everything he’s done for me, and I’m so happy for him that he’s getting this opportunity now because he’s one of the hardest working guys, one of the best guys you want to run an organization.”