‘Shot Out Of A Cannon,’ Arshdeep Bains Is On The Hunt For A Full-Time Role With The Vancouver Canucks

Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains is making his case for a full-time NHL roster spot during the 2026 pre-season.
Arshdeep Bains knows what’s at stake this season. He’s shown that and then some in the way he’s presented himself throughout the past couple of weeks.
The Vancouver Canucks forward has been one of his team’s standouts throughout training camp as well as their first two pre-season matchups. The 25-year-old, who is entering the final season of his two-year deal with the Canucks, has put up a total of three points in two games with Vancouver since their first matchup on Saturday. He’s one of 16 forwards remaining on the Canucks’ roster after their most recent batch of cuts on Wednesday afternoon.
The reason he’s making such a strong case to fit into Vancouver’s opening-night roster isn’t just because of the points he’s registered, though. Bains has brought a pace and energy level that’s helped set the tone for the Canucks even in non-game situations.
“Bainsy, coming right into camp, shot out of a cannon, and he was ultra aggressive in a lot of our drills and led the way in terms of how practice is supposed to look,” Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra said after practice on Wednesday. “He carried that over into a couple of games where he did a lot of really good things in terms of his puck battles, his forecheck, and then from there, there were some skill plays that took over, and he was able to contribute on the scoresheet.”
What’s made both the Canucks and the rest of the NHL’s roster decisions more difficult is the fact that the pre-season has been shortened to four games from the usual six. The impact of this was seen in the fact that Vancouver’s first pre-season game took place mid-training camp, as opposed to it usually occurring near the end.
For players like Bains, getting off to a strong start was integral in making a good impression early.
“With the shorter pre-season, you kind of had to come in with your best foot forward and kind of showcase what you’ve got,” Bains said in an interview with The Hockey News. “For me and a couple guys, we’ve done a pretty good job of showing that we’re competing and we care and we want to help this team in the future and try to just push everyone.”
“He’s done a good job of showing what he’s capable of doing in the time that he’s had on the ice,” Malhotra added.
Bains has played out the majority of this year’s pre-season with 2025 first-round pick Braeden Cootes, who, along with Bains, made the Canucks’ opening-night roster last year. The duo clicked early on, with their chemistry dating back to last year’s training camp.
“We did some pretty good stuff in training camp then, and he really pushed and earned a spot in that opening night roster last year, and you could see that he’s got that willingness and determination to never be satisfied, and that’s exactly what you want to see in a guy like him.”
The duo were re-united this pre-season, but were very briefly split-up in Tuesday’s pre-season game against the Calgary Flames. After Vancouver’s offence stalled, however, the two were put back on a line together and combined for their team’s lone goal of the game.
“It’s been a lot of fun playing along his side, and we do have good chemistry. I think he’s super smart. He thinks the game really well, and I’m just trying to read off him and find some spots for him, and it’s kind of been working so far. So it’s been good for both of us.”
Knowing what would await him once the pre-season started, Bains put himself to work during the off-season. The forward recalled spending six straight hours training one day this summer, though every day spent training was a long one.
“The training this off-season was pretty intense. I knew what was kind of on the line here coming into the season, and I did a lot, as much as I could. We would train in the gym in the morning, get on the ice, do another ice time, get back in the gym after,” he said. “You’re just in and out around the rink.”
Bains wasn’t alone in his off-season training, however. The talent pool that returns to Vancouver during the off-season is a large one, featuring the likes of San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini and Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard. Summer skates with some of Vancouver’s top hockey players, Bains said, make it “easy” to put one’s head down and train the best they can.
“When you’re surrounded by the talent in Vancouver, it’s easy just to follow along and push each other, and it’s such a good culture that we have around here in the summer, and it’s really helped me so far.”
The past two years have seen Bains split his playing time between the NHL and the AHL, with the forward playing in a career-high of 28 NHL games in 2025–26. His time with the Canucks organization, however, dates back to the 2022–23 season.
New Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson has been there since the start of Bains’ time with the organization. He’s been there for Bains through all the up-and-down, the transition to pro hockey, and a variety of other things.
“I’ve gotten to know him really well, and when I first came into pro hockey in Abbotsford, he was right there with me, and he wasn’t hesitant to help me and show me what I really needed to improve on. It wasn’t easy, and I owe him a lot of props for everything he’s done for me, and I’m so happy for him that he’s getting this opportunity now because he’s one of the hardest working guys, one of the best guys you want to run an organization.”
This year will be a big one for Bains. There are full-time roster spots up for grabs, and as it stands, it seems like the forward could be in line to grab one. After two years of splitting his time between the NHL and AHL, the forward is utilizing “a fresh mindset” to try and prove that he belongs in the NHL on a full-time level.
“I’ve had my ups and downs, and I’ve kind of seen it all these last couple years, and it’s been a lot of adversity, but that’s kind of been my story from the start, so I’m coming into this season with a fresh mindset. I know a lot of guys from Abbotsford getting the jobs up here, and they know me pretty well, and they know what I can do, and just coming in here and kind of showcasing that I can make that jump and be a full-timer. So it’s been a lot of fun, honestly. It’s been competitive and super rewarding when you kind of see stuff translating.”
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