Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Filip Hronek

Grading defenceman Filip Hronek's 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on defenceman Filip Hronek.
Hronek's 2025–26 Season Review
Filip Hronek had arguably his best season in the NHL last year. He set a new career high in points with 49 while averaging 25 minutes per night. At the end of the campaign, Hronek not only won the Walter "Babe" Pratt Trophy, awarded to the team's best defenceman, but also picked up the Cyclone Taylor Trophy, presented to the team MVP.
This season, Hronek showed that he can be more than just Quinn Hughes' defence partner. After Vancouver traded their captain, the 28-year-old stepped up in a big way, leading the team with 33 points in 51 games. Hronek also saw his ice time increase, with eight of his 10 28+ minute performances coming after the trade was complete.
Leadership was also a big talking point around Hronek this year. Coaches and players raved about his ability to lead both on and off the ice, sparking plenty of discussion about whether he should be the next captain. Having someone like Hronek who can set a good example in practice during a rebuild could be beneficial, as it creates a high standard for the younger players in the organization.
As for some other stats from the 2025-26 season, Hronek recorded 100 blocks for the first time in his career. He also set a new career high for hits with 133. Finally, Hronek finished tied for 64th in voting for the Lady Byng Trophy, with one fourth-place vote.
Finally, Hronek finished second on the team in shorthanded minutes with 222:38, while his 158:42 on the power play ranked fourth. He also led the team in overtime minutes played, with 35:28. As for his 2,260 shifts, that led the team and ranked ninth-most among NHL players this year.
Hronek's 2025-26 Letter Grade
As mentioned, the 2025-26 season was arguably Hronek's best in the NHL. He found ways to contribute at both ends of the ice and became a leader in the dressing room. Hronek also stepped up from a media perspective by participating in multiple post-game scrums after Hughes was traded.
Ultimately, Hronek receives an A grade for the 2025-26 season.
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