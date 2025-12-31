Which Canucks Could Be Headed To The 2026 Winter Olympics?

For the first time since 2014, NHL players will be headed to the Winter Olympics. The 2026 edition of the historic event will take place in February, with Italy serving as the host. In honour of Canada announcing its roster, here is a look at which Vancouver Canucks players could be headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Czechia

The Canucks could have three players on Czechia's roster in February. Filip Hronek will be a lock on defence, while David Kämpf should be included in the forward group. The big question revolves around Filip Chytil and whether he can get healthy before the tournament begins.

Finland

Kevin Lankinen is expected to be one of Finland's three goaltenders at the event. Based on the schedule, it is more than likely that Vancouver's keeper will see some action in the tournament. Lankinen did play in the 4 Nations Face-Off, posting a 1-1-0 record for Finland.

Latvia

Latvia will be hoping that Teddy Blueger returns from his injury soon, as he is expected to play a big role for the team at the Olympics. The 31-year-old has already been named to the roster and is one of six players from Latvia currently in the NHL. Blueger's health is not just crucial for Latvia, but also for the Canucks, as he fills an important role in the lineup.

Sweden

Center Elias Pettersson will be a name to watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The 27-year-old will most likely play a top-six role as well as see minutes on special teams. A strong Olympics could be a reset for Pettersson, who is looking to find more consistent production this season.

USA

How the USA manages their goaltending will be intriguing. While he has been injured this season, Thatcher Demko's name has still popped up when analysts discuss a potential roster. When healthy, Demko is one of the top goaltenders in the NHL and could be a significant asset for Team USA at the Olympics.

