Wilson Björck Could Become Second Canucks Prospect To Achieve This Impressive World Juniors Feat

The 2026 World Juniors is coming to an end. The tournament featured plenty of exciting moments and will conclude with Sweden and Czechia competing for a Gold Medal. For the Vancouver Canucks, they will have one prospect in the game, as Wilson Björck was selected to this year's Swedish team.

If Sweden picks up the win today, Björck will join an exclusive list of players drafted by the Canucks to win a Gold Medal. Other notable names who have picked up a Gold and were drafted by Vancouver include Luc Bourdon, Cody Hodgson and Olli Juolevi. Björck's win, however, could be a special moment as he could become just the second ever Swedish player drafted by the Canucks to win World Junior Gold.

The only other Swedish player in franchise history to win Gold at the tournament is Patrik Sundström. Drafted in the ninth round of the 1980 draft, Sundström and Sweden picked up Gold at the 1981 tournament in West Germany. The victory was Sweden's first at the World Juniors, while Sundström picked up the IIHF Directorate Top Forward Award.

Sundström would go on to play five seasons with Vancouver. He skated in 374 games and recorded 342 points. Currently, Sundström ranks 23rd all-time in franchise history for points, while his 133 goals rank 22nd.

Björck and Sweden head into Monday looking for their third Gold Medal at the World Juniors. The last time Sweden won was in 2012 when they beat Russia in the Gold Medal game. Puck drop on Monday is scheduled for 5:30 pm PT and will be broadcast on TSN.

