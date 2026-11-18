Vegas Golden Knights
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Boz Bloom-Imagn Images
Boz Bloom-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2026 7:56 AMPublished Nov 18, 2026 7:56 AM
Updated Nov 18, 2026 7:57 AM
Las Vegas, N.V.– Two days after a loss to the Vancouver Canucks that was, in polite terms, hard to swallow, the Vegas Golden Knights had what seemed like a certain victory in their sights. They were playing well and led the Dallas Stars 3-1 with less than a minute and 18 seconds remaining in the third period.
Instead, they had to settle for a point following an overtime loss that was arguably even harder to swallow. The Stars scored twice with their net empty, and the Golden Knights weren’t able to recover in overtime.
“It’s very tough,” said William Karlsson following the 4-3 overtime loss. “I think we played a pretty good game. It’s tough that they scored twice with six men on the ice. But they did a good job. Sometimes that’s hockey.”
“We were in a great position,” Brayden McNabb agreed. “This can’t happen, but it did. We’ll learn from it and carry on.”
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This was the first time that the Golden Knights lost a game after leading by two with two minutes remaining.
“[We could have been] a little better net front; getting to pucks, clearing pucks,” McNabb said about the team’s play at 5-on-6. “But it’s hockey. Hockey happens… For the most part, we did okay. But at the end of the day, you’ve gotta bear down and get through that. We didn’t, and here we are.”
1. Finish the Job
For 58 minutes, the Golden Knights did just about everything you could possibly ask of them. The new-look second line scored twice, Jack Eichel recorded his third point at 5-on-5 in nine games, and goaltender Adin Hill was nearly finished with a legacy performance.
And then came what can only be described as a collapse of epic proportions.
“I see it as, we played 58 minutes of real good hockey and didn’t finish the job,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig following the 4-3 overtime loss. “We’ll look more at the 5-on-6 about what we need to correct.
“We had opportunities to end the game or get the puck out in those situations, and we didn’t finish,” continued Craig. “We didn’t finish the game. We had opportunities to finish it, whether it was with the puck or checking, and we didn’t get it done.”
Wyatt Johnston scored the first 6-on-5 goal for the Stars to kickstart the comeback. Mitch Marner got a piece of Mikko Rantanen’s shot on net, but Roope Hintz one-handed the puck to Johnston at the side of the net.
“It was a 50-50 puck,” said McNabb postgame. “The puck squirted over there, and they scored.”
2. Wasted Efforts
The new-look second line with William Karlsson, Mitch Marner, and Trevor Connelly was fantastic. For the first time in over a year, Karlsson scored twice in the same game, and Connelly recorded the primary assist on both of his goals.
“They scored the first two goals by attacking the interior of the ice and being around the net offensively,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig.” I thought they had done a good job defensively up to that point with managing pucks through the neutral zone, which is something we talked about. Unfortunately, we didn’t finish.”
Adin Hill, too, played very well. He had no chance on either of the Stars’ 6-on-5 goals, and Miro Heiskanen’s overtime game-winning goal came after Rasmus Andersson pushed Mikko Rantanen into him.
“[Hill] played great,” said Brayden McNabb. “He’s been playing great all year. There were two unfortunate ones at the end that he couldn’t do anything about, but he’s been rock solid and good with the puck, making all the saves he needs to. Credit to him, he’s been great.”
3. No Longer Spotless
The Golden Knights are usually a lock to win when playing with the lead. Before tonight’s game, they were 10-0-0 after scoring first. They were 10-0-1 when leading after two periods, and they suffered their only overtime loss last Friday against the Nashville Predators.
That record when scoring first is no longer spotless, and the record when leading after two took another hit.
“We’re talking about the last two minutes,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig after the 4-3 overtime loss. “It leaves a bad taste in your mouth when you don’t finish the game.”
“A lot of guys played well,” said Brayden McNabb. “It stings; it sucks. But it’s over, and we got another crack at it on Thursday.”
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