A Night to Remember: 3 Observations as Golden Knights Defeat Blackhawks in Home Opener

The good time certainly didn’t stop when the Golden Knights struck first. After spending most of the 2025-26 season playing catch-up, the fans were all-too eager to cheer as their team took a two-goal lead and spent the rest of the night fending off every push that the Connor Bedard-less Blackhawks could muster. And in the end, when the final horn sounded on a 5-2 Golden Knights victory, well, they liked that too.