Five Golden Knights Coming Home From Milan Olympics With Hardware

Five Golden Knights skated in the gold medal game on Sunday, none coming away with a point, but the entire quintet coming home with hardware.
The United States beat Canada 2-1 when New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes buried the golden goal in overtime, delivering the hockey gold on the final day of the Milan Cortina Olympics, exactly 46 years after the 1980 men's team authored the epic "Miracle on Ice" tale.
Hughes' winning goal came just 1 minute, 41 seconds into overtime.
Vegas was represented by Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin on Team USA, while Mark Stone, Mitch Marner and Shea Theodore skated for Canada.
Eichel led all Golden Knights with six points (2 goals, 4 assists), while Marner turned in five points (1, 4).
Stone had four points (2, 2), Hanifin had three points (1, 2) and Theodore had two points (1, 1).
Also representing the Knights were Tomas Hertl, who had one assist for Czechia, and Rasmus Andersson, who didn't register a point for Sweden.
Vegas goaltender Akira Schmid played in one game for Switzerland and finished with 34 saves and five goals allowed.
In the gold medal game, Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy opened the scoring six minutes into the game. The Americans held the lead until Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar tied the game late in the second period.
Long known for his postseason struggles with the Winnipeg Jets, U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding, stopping 41 shots. St. Louis Blues and Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington made 26 saves.
During the celebration, U.S. captain Auston Matthews, Zach Werenski and Matthew Tkachuk skated around the ice with the jersey of the late Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed alongside his brother in 2024 when they were struck by a SUV while riding bicycles.
Later, after the medal ceremony, Gaudreau's children were brought onto the ice for the team picture, while Gaudreau's jersey was draped front and center.
Gaudreau would have been a candidate to make the US team, which hung his jersey in its locker room before each game.
Canada defeated Team USA 3-2 in overtime in last year's Four Nations tournament, staged by the NHL during what would have been the All-Star break.
PHOTO CAPTION: Jack Eichel (9) of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against Slovakia in a men's ice hockey semifinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.