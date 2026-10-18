Golden Knights Rookie Emerging as Early Dark Horse for Calder Trophy

Vegas Golden Knights
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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026 9:15 PMPublished Oct 18, 2026 9:15 PM
Updated Oct 18, 2026 9:21 PM
Throughout their history, the Vegas Golden Knights have earned a reputation as a team willing to do whatever it takes in pursuit of the Stanley Cup. The organization prioritizes winning above all, and they’re unafraid to sacrifice futures to accomplish their goals.
In nine years, the Golden Knights have won one Stanley Cup and reached two additional Stanley Cup Finals. However, that perpetual excellence came with a cost; they sacrificed almost all of their futures to remain in win-now mode.
Only one notable prospect remained in the organization as the Golden Knights mortgaged their future: Trevor Connelly, the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Very few players in the league are truly untouchable, but the organization never hid how highly they valued Connelly, a California-born playmaking winger with talent for days. They saw something special in him, and their belief never wavered.
“Trevor is different from any player in our organization,” said Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon at the start of training camp. “Elite hockey sense, elite talent. What he did last year in the American Hockey League as a 19-year-old… his ceiling is tremendously high.”
Now, their belief is paying off. The 20-year-old rookie scored just 15:22 into his NHL debut— a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks— and never looked back.
After 10 games, Connelly is emerging as a potential dark horse for the Calder Trophy. He leads all rookies in goals (4) and points (7), all while averaging just 13 minutes and 45 seconds of ice time a night. Connelly is a regular on the third line with Tomáš Hertl and Raphael Lavoie, and was recently elevated to the top power play unit.
It’s still early in the season, and Connelly could come back down to earth. He is a first-year player, and the NHL’s grueling schedule and constant physicality have worn rookies down in the past.
However, nothing about Connelly’s game suggests that his hot start is unsustainable. His defensive game improves every game, and he’s not cheating for offense. He has a great shot, and he’s shown he can drive play. He can even score against some of the greatest players in the game– on Saturday, he read and intercepted Sidney Crosby’s pass, went back the other way, and scored an unassisted goal.
Connelly is a rare talent, and everyone can see it. His teammates have nothing but great things to say about the talented young rookie.
“I have such confidence in him,” said Mitch Marner. “He’s such a good player. You see it daily, just the plays he makes, those little three-foot plays… You see his hockey sense out there. He just reads the plays so well. He makes so many great offensive plays, and he’s really building his defensive game as well.”
“I think he’s got incredible edge work and high-end skill,” said Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. “He’s done a really good job adapting to the game. He’s a competitive little guy. He’s only gonna get bigger as time moves on as well, so he’s just gonna be more and more effective.”
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