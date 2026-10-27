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Keys to the Fortress: Golden Knights’ New Lines and Game Notes for Matchup Against Senators

Keys to the Fortress: Golden Knights’ New Lines and Game Notes for Matchup Against Senators

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Hannah Kirkell
Partner
Oct 27, 2026 5:00 PM
Updated Oct 27, 2026 7:33 PM

The Vegas Golden Knights are on a three-game skid and will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday. They host the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PST.

The Golden Knights last played on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They tied it up less than seven minutes after Columbus pulled ahead, and kept the game close for the remainder of regulation. Shea Theodore took a penalty early in overtime; the Blue Jackets scored on the ensuing power play, and the Golden Knights fell 2-1 in overtime.

The Senators last played on Saturday against the New York Rangers. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead, fought off New York’s comeback attempt, and scored two empty-net goals to secure a 7-4 win.

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Carter Hart left morning skate early with an apparent injury. Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig said that Hart is being evaluated and that Adin Hill will start in goal. Hill has a 4-1-0 record and an .882 save percentage in five games played this season.

Samuel Ersson is projected to start in net for the Senators. Ersson has a 0-3-0 record and an average save percentage of .835 in five games played this season.

The Golden Knights have lost their last three games and are looking to shake things up. Jonas Røndbjerg and Ville Heinola will enter the lineup for Raphael Lavoie and Dylan Coghlan.

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner

Trevor Connelly — Tomáš Hertl — Braeden Bowman

Marc Gatcomb — Nic Dowd — Jonas Røndbjerg

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Jeremy Lauzon — Noah Hanifin

Ville Heinola — Rasmus Andersson

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Projected Senators Lines

Fabian Zetterlund — Tim Stützle — Claude Giroux

Warren Foegele — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amado

Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — Andre Burakovsky

Defense

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Carter Yakemchuk

Goaltenders: Samuel Ersson / Jonas Johansson

Special Teams

VGK power play: 24.4%, 9th

VGK penalty kill: 67.7%, 28th

Senators power play: 11.5%, T-29th

Senators penalty kill: 79.1%, 17th

Game Notes

Last season, the Golden Knights dropped both games against the Senators, finishing 0-1-1. They are 12-2-2 against Ottawa all time.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is on a seven-game point streak against the Senators. Stone has four goals and 12 points in eight career games against his former team.

Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights in scoring this season with 19 points in 12 games. Eichel has 15 goals and 35 points in 25 career games against the Senators. 

Tim Stützle leads the Senators in scoring this season with 16 points in 12 games. Stützle has two goals and 10 points in 10 career games against the Golden Knights. 

Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart has a 2-3-0 record and an average save percentage of .900 in five career games against the Senators.

Senators goaltender Sam Ersson is 1-0-0 with a .960 save percentage in one career game against the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights are 5-2-0 at home this season; the Senators are 3-2-0 on the road.

Vegas Golden KnightsOttawa SenatorsMark StoneJack Eichel
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