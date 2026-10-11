Misfits Managed: 3 Observations as Golden Knights Beat Kings in Low-Scoring Anniversary Game

Vegas Golden Knights
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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2026 7:31 AMPublished Oct 11, 2026 7:31 AM
Las Vegas, N.V.– When I spoke to James Neal on Thursday, the original Golden Misfit repeatedly used the word “fun” to describe the Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural season. In fact, Neal said that season was the most fun year of his hockey career. So, it’s pretty ironic that the game celebrating the ninth anniversary of that 2017-18 team was slow, boring, and not very fun at all.
Actually, maybe it was fitting– this game was a nice callback to the first playoff series that the Golden Knights ever played, which was also against the Los Angeles Kings. There wasn’t much offense to be found in that four-game series; there were only 10 total goals.
On a night celebrating the original Golden Knights team, it didn’t really matter how ugly the game was. What mattered was that in the end, they came out on top.
“There was a lot of back and forth,” said Shea Theodore following the Golden Knights’ 2-1 overtime win. “You know, I didn’t think there was a ton of action, but it’s good to get the win, especially in overtime.”
1. Big Time Kill
Historically, the Golden Knights aren’t an undisciplined team. Tonight, however, they took two back-to-back penalties in the first period, which gave the Kings a full minute and 31 seconds of 5-on-3. With Nic Dowd and Brayden McNabb– two of the Golden Knights’ best penalty killers– both in the box, things didn’t look great for the home team.
The Kings only managed two shots on goal.
“I liked their compete,” said goaltender Carter Hart following the win. “They got in lanes and tied up sticks, so [the Kings] weren’t getting second opportunities, and got a lot of big clears. Our PK's been solid.”
After LA’s power play expired, the Golden Knights looked like the more inspired team. For the rest of the night, they collectively outshot the Kings 27-19.
“[The 5-on-3 kill] energized us,” said head coach Ryan Craig. “I thought the building got alive after that. Our guys did a real good job, and our game kind of took off there. I liked our start; we just ended up getting a couple penalties. But Carter came up big when we needed him to make a save.
“I liked our pressure,” Craig continued. “I liked how those guys that were on the ice closed and didn’t allow them to reset the puck. So for me, it was a huge moment of the game and gave us a chance for our power play to take advantage.”
2. If You’re a Goaltender…
It’s still early in the season, but so far the Golden Knights have enjoyed solid performances in net from both goaltenders. Tonight, goaltender Carter Hart earned third star of the game after stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced.
“It’s our expectation with both of [our goaltenders],” said head coach Ryan Craig. “Tonight, Carter, right from the start, including during the 5-on-3 kill, was consistent. I thought he saw the puck well. He let the game come to him. They didn’t have much there in the 2nd period, and sometimes you can get chasing the game, looking to get involved. He was ready when we needed him in the third.”
You can tell when a team isn’t confident playing in front of their goaltender. For the Golden Knights, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
“We have so much confidence in our goalies,” said Mitch Marner following the win. “And they have so much confidence in themselves, no matter what happens in small moments.”
3. KillaTrav? Nah, KillaTrev
Not many 20-year-old rookies find themselves on the top power play unit with only six NHL games under their belt. But with Victor Olofsson sidelined with an injury, Trevor Connelly is getting the opportunity of a lifetime on the top power play unit.
“It’s a shooter spot because of how our power play is set up,” said head coach Ryan Craig. “You can’t defer in that spot. Trevor can make plays— we’ve seen it a few times. That’s what we wanted to continue to do. Those four guys support him 100% with what he’s doing there.
“He can’t just be a shooter,” Craig continued. “We have to recover pucks and look to attack. Yes, it’s all most likely going to run through Jack as we start a power play, Jack and Mitch. But where it goes from there, and off puck recovery, your second-chance opportunities… Trevor’s got to attack, right? From the weak side, we don’t necessarily just need to reset it back to the other side. We can attack, and he can make plays off that side.”
Two nights ago, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky sprawled out to deny Connelly his first NHL power play goal. Tonight, Connelly converted on a very similar play.
“I loved [seeing] it,” said Mitch Marner following the 2-1 win. “I’ve really enjoyed hanging out with him. Super great kid. He loves the game and has so much fun out there… He’s a great hockey player. You see his hockey sense out there. He just reads the plays so well. He makes so many great offensive plays, and he’s really building his defensive game as well.
“It’s been great to see, and he’s only going to get better,” Marner finished. “If he’s got questions to ask, I’ll answer them, and always try to help him out.”
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