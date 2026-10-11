Misfits Managed: 3 Observations as Golden Knights Beat Kings in Low-Scoring Anniversary Game

“He can’t just be a shooter,” Craig continued. “We have to recover pucks and look to attack. Yes, it’s all most likely going to run through Jack as we start a power play, Jack and Mitch. But where it goes from there, and off puck recovery, your second-chance opportunities… Trevor’s got to attack, right? From the weak side, we don’t necessarily just need to reset it back to the other side. We can attack, and he can make plays off that side.”