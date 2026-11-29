Vegas Golden Knights
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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his third-period goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.
Nov 28, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his third-period goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.
Nov 29, 2026 2:01 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 2:01 AM
Las Vegas, N.V.– Typically, when a player scores a hat trick, fans signal their approval by taking off their hats and throwing them onto the ice. But on Friday, when William Karlsson hit the empty net to record his fourth career hat trick and secure a 6-2 win for the Vegas Golden Knights over the Montreal Canadiens, one displeased Canadiens fan added their jersey to the mix of items raining down onto the ice.
The scenes following the final horn couldn’t have been more different. The Canadiens are slumping– they’ve been outscored 14-3 and lost three in a row since trading for Dylan Larkin– and you could feel their frustration threaten to boil over. On the other side of the ice, the Golden Knights shook off a loss in the first half of a back-to-back with a dominant win to end the best November in franchise history.
“I don’t think yesterday was up to our standards,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig following the 6-2 win. “If you’re not checking, you’d better manage the puck, and yesterday, we didn’t do a good enough job of that. Today, I thought there was much more of an emphasis on playing a direct game, and then we got through the neutral zone much better.”
The Golden Knights finished the month with a 7-2-5 record and 19 points in 14 games.
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“The only positive of the losing is that at least we got one point,” said William Karlsson. “We’ve been collecting points, and it’s been a good month.”
1. A Win for the Ages
When you’re playing a good team, scoring a power play goal or shutting down the opposing power play can make all the difference. Thus, the team that wins the special teams battle typically comes out on top.
Today was no exception; instead, it was an extreme example. The Golden Knights dominated the special teams battle so thoroughly that, had this game been played entirely at 5-on-5, the Canadiens would have won 2-1.
“Special teams was good,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig following the 6-2 win. “I thought we did a good job of drawing some penalties. You always have to do that to have good special teams.”
The Golden Knights drew five penalties and converted on three. They also killed off all three of Montreal’s power plays and struck shorthanded.
“Our power play was able to attack; we had some real good looks,” said Craig. “What I liked is, we put five good players out there; we’ve got them on both units. Obviously, we miss Mark Stone, but Mitch went to the goal line. Theo got the opportunity up top, and I thought he did a real good job there. And Herts isn’t going to miss too many of those if you keep giving him chances inside.
“On the PK, we talked about checking up, and that’s what we did,” Craig continued. “Karly and Barbie [scored] a real big shorthanded goal for us there, and it ended up being the game winner. But we just did a real good job of checking… And then you need your goalie to be your best PKer, and we had it with Hilly.”
2. A New Challenger Enters the Ring
William Karlsson’s hat trick wasn’t just big for the team in a 6-2 win; it also moved him past Jonathan Marchessault and into second place in the franchise scoring leaderboard. With six goals and eight points in his last seven games, Karlsson has 418 points as a Golden Knight, just one behind Mark Stone.
“He’s always been a great forward for us,” said Ivan Barbashev following the game. “He’s a two-way center, one that does everything in the D zone, between the blue lines, and offensively as well. He’s a huge player for our team, and he’s been getting rewarded.”
It’s no coincidence that Karlsson is getting hot alongside Mitch Marner and Trevor Connelly. Those three are all fast players who think the game at a high level, and their production reflects that.
“Connelly and Marner are two very skilled players who play fast,” said Karlsson. “They’re always in a good spot, it seems like, especially when I have the puck. It’s an honor to play with them; it’s a lot of fun.”
3. Go Speed Racer Go
When 20-year-old Trevor Connelly struck on the power play in the first period, he didn’t just open the scoring; he also became the fastest rookie in Golden Knights franchise history to hit 10 goals. Connelly scored 10 goals in just 28 games, surpassing Pavel Dorofeyev’s 35-game record.
“It doesn’t happen without the support in this room from all these guys,” said Connelly following the 6-2 win. “Without them, I wouldn’t feel as comfortable, and I wouldn’t be able to play my game as much. I’ve had so much support and so much help from these guys, and I can learn things from them every day.”
Connelly hit the ground running at the NHL level, scoring in his first game and never stopped. He has 10 goals and 21 points in 28 games and currently leads all rookies in scoring.
“[I still feel like I have to pinch myself], one thousand percent,” said Connelly. “A lot of these guys, I looked up to them growing up and admired how they played. It’s crazy being in the same room with them, and even on the same line with Mitchy. It’s been a lot of fun.”
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