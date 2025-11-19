Schmid Makes Momentous Save To Help Golden Knights Top Rangers, 3-2

LAS VEGAS -- The Golden Knights got two power-play goals, including one from rookie forward Braeden Bowman, and held on for a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Rangers.

The Knights, who recently endured a 0-2-2 four-game skid, have now won two of three, going 2-0-1.

The win moved Vegas (24 points) into a second-place tie with the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, both one point back of the surprising Anaheim Ducks.

Ben Hutton and Shea Theodore also scored for the Knights, while Akira Schmid made 17 saves to improve to 7-1-2 on the year, having earned seven of Vegas' eight wins.

Hutton's goal was his first in 609 days.

Theodore, a cancer survivor, scored the game-winning goal on Hockey Fights Cancer night in Vegas.

The Rangers got goals from Jonny Brodzinski and Vincent Trocheck, while goalie Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves.

Pavel Dorofeyev’s assist on Hutton’s second-period goal marked his 100th career point. Dorofeyev, who ranks fifth on the team with 15 points (11 goals, 4 assists), is the fourth player in franchise history to record his first 100 career points with the Knights.

KEY MOMENT: With Vegas on the power play, Schmid found himself facing a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush with the Knights clinging to a 2-1 lead. As Schmid squared up to defend Trocheck coming down the right side, a quick pass to Will Cuylle shifted the play. Schmid shifted quickly to stymie the effort and keep momentum in Vegas' favor. Moments later, Theodore buried what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

"Critical moment," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. "That is how you turn a one-goal game into a win as opposed to a loss. ... He makes the save to give us a little bit of life. We got through it, let's keep pushing. We did, and we got the next goal. Ends up being the game winner."

KEY STAT: 0-for-9 ... that would be the stretch of games in which Vegas star Jack Eichel has not scored a goal. Eichel, at one point, led the league in points after opening the season with 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists) through Oct. 28. Since then, Eichel has five assists and is -2.

WHAT A KNIGHT: Bowman continues his impressive play after just four games. The 22-year-old made his debut Nov. 13 against the Islanders. In his second game, on Saturday in St. Louis, he scored the first goal of his career, also on the power play.

"He's given us good minutes. The things we're looking for are, can he keep up the pace and strength of NHL hockey night after night. In four nights, that has not dropped off. That's a good sign, because that's the challenge for all the newbies in the league."

UP NEXT: The Golden Knights open a three-game road trip at Utah on Thursday.

PHOTO CAPTION: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) makes a save against New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena.

