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Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 Preview: Lines, Where to Watch

Hannah Kirkell
3h
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Hannah Kirkell
3h
Updated at Apr 19, 2026, 22:22
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For the eighth time in nine seasons, the Vegas Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They’ll start the first round against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:22 p.m. PST.

Carter Hart will start in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart had a record of 11-3-3 and an average save percentage of .891 in 18 games during the regular season.  

Karel Vejmelka starts in net for the Mammoth. Vejmelka had a record of 38-20-3 and an average save percentage of .897 in 64 games during the regular season.

Golden Knights Lines

Mitch Marner — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev — Brett Howden — Pavel Dorofeyev

Reilly Smith — Tomáš Hertl — Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Colton Sissons

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Mammoth Lines

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka — Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Defense

Mikhail Sergachev — MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Sean Durzi

Goaltenders: Karel Vejmelka / Vitek Vaněček

Special Teams (Regular Season)

VGK power play: 24.6%, 6th

VGK penalty kill: 81.4%, 7th

Mammoth power play: 20.0%, 18th

Mammoth penalty kill: 78.1%, 19th

Game Notes

In the regular season series, the Golden Knights won the first meeting by a score of 4-1. The Mammoth won the next two, 5-1 and 4-0, respectively.

This will be the first playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Mammoth. The Golden Knights have the edge in certain areas, but the young, hungry Mammoth will pose a unique challenge.

The Golden Knights are 11-7 in Game 1s in their franchise history.

In 12 career Game 1s, Mitch Marner has five goals and 13 points.

Jack Eichel led the Golden Knights in scoring this season with 27 goals and 90 points in 74 games. Eichel has two goals and six points in six regular season games against the Mammoth.

Clayton Keller led the Mammoth in scoring this season with 26 goals and 88 points in 82 games. Keller has 10 goals and 26 points in 34 career games against the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights went 20-12-9 at home this season; the Mammoth were 21-17-3 on the road.

How to Watch

TV: Vegas 34, ESPN

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340, Deportes Vegas 1460

Vegas Golden KnightsJack EichelMitch Marner
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