Erie Otters Acquire Goaltender Noah Tegelaar From Greyhounds To Bolster Crease Depth

The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds pulled the trigger on a monster acquisition, acquiring LA Kings prospect Carter George to defend their crease down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Greyhounds GM Kyle Raftis traded seven draft picks, all of which are high draft picks from rounds 2-4. It’s the price you have to pay when you’re getting the league’s best goaltender, and Raftis ponied up.

However, by making this deal, it put the Greyhounds in a predicament at the goaltending position. With George added, the organization now had three 19-year-old netminders on their roster. Raftis elected to move one of them, offering some goaltending support for a struggling Erie Otters squad.

The Otters acquired goalie Noah Tegelaar in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

This trade for Sault Ste. Marie was all about allowing Tegelaar to get game action elsewhere. Barring any injuries, he wouldn’t be getting into any game action with George and Detroit Red Wings prospect Landon Miller in front of him.

“With the situation of having three OHL-quality goaltenders, all 19, we explored opportunities to best manage the situation for everyone involved, as we didn’t want one of them sitting in the crowd for the second half of the season. Noah has been a great Greyhound, and when an opportunity came along, we felt it was the right fit for all sides,” said Raftis.

Erie finds itself in a situation similar to the Soo with this decision. Noah Erliden is currently playing his overage year and has done a commendable job of maintaining the team's performance despite the struggles of the weak Otters team. Their backup, Charlie Burns, who is also 19 years old like Tegelaar, has faced difficulties during his appearances.

Tegelaar will come in and battle with Burns for ice time in between Erliden’s starts, and whoever shows more promise could return for their overage season in Erie next year.

