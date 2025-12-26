OHL Connection: Former Steelhead Martone and Colts’ Beaudoin to Anchor Canada’s Leadership Group

Canada’s quest to return to golden glory at the World Junior Championship begins today on Boxing Day. Finishing in fifth place back-to-back years is an outcome many Canadian hockey fans never would’ve expected. Alas, 2024 and 2025 were heartbreaking tournaments for Canada, but a former OHL superstar will lead his team back to the top.

On Christmas Day, Hockey Canada announced their leadership group for the 2026 World Juniors. Returnee Porter Martone will wear the “C” for Canada. Barrie Colts captain Cole Beaudoin, also a returnee, named assistant captain along with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Harrison Brunicke.

Martone is an excellent choice to be Canada’s captain. Throughout his hockey career, he has consistently demonstrated strong leadership. He began by winning the U16 GTHL Championship and finishing as runner-up in the OHL Cup with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens. He also served as an alternate captain for Team Canada Red, helping the team earn a silver medal at the 2022 U17 World Hockey Challenge. Additionally, Martone was part of the Canadian team that won gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and he later captained Canada to victory at the 2024 U18 Men’s World Championship. Success and a winning mentality are ingrained in Martone's character.

The 6-foot-3 skilled power forward was captain for the OHL’s Brampton Steelheads last season. Although they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the eventual Eastern Conference champs, Oshawa Generals, Martone played incredibly and willed his team in the fight.

OHL Barrie Colts’ captain Cole Beaudoin complements Martone beautifully in Canada’s leadership group, because they both lead by example through their play on the ice. Martone brings the skill; Beaudoin brings the defensive presence at forward.

Beaudoin accompanied Martone on the Canada team that won gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Surprisingly, Beaudoin outproduced his teammate at that event. The two teamed up once again at the U18s later in the season, which, as mentioned, ended in a gold medal finish.

Canada faces off against Czechia, the nation that has knocked them out of the tournament in back-to-back years, at 8:30 pm EST today. TSN and the NHL Network will have all the action.

