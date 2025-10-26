Oshawa Generals Acquire Hometown Talent From The Soo Greyhounds

The Oshawa Generals have acquired some size and forward depth from the Soo Greyhounds. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound power forward, Charlie Hilton, is on his way to his hometown.

Oshawa dealt away a third-round pick in 2029 and a conditional 10th-round pick in 2029 in the deal. They also received a 2028 sixth-round pick along with the Oshawa, Ontario, native.

Hilton, 19, was acquired by the Greyhounds last season in early October after suiting up in 32 games with the Ottawa 67’s during the 2023-24 season. He’s a perfect example that it doesn’t matter where you were drafted or if you were even picked in a draft; continuing to work hard and never giving up will create opportunities.

Hilton was drafted 270th overall in the 14th round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. He played his post-draft season for the U18 Oshawa Generals in the ETAHL, so it won’t be his first time in a Gens uniform.

In 51 games last season with the Greyhounds, Hilton recorded 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) and 59 penalty minutes while playing in a bottom-six role. Through eight games this season, he registered one goal and one assist before being granted a personal leave by the Greyhounds to be closer to his family, as reported by Brad Coccimiglio with the Soo Today.

Gens faithful will appreciate Hilton’s physicality and gritty playstyle, while the Sault Ste. Marie gets a sixth-round draft pick they can potentially use in a package to improve their roster before the trade deadline in January.

