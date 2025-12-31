Oshawa Generals Defenseman Commits To NCAA Niagara University

Oshawa Generals overage forward Luke Posthumus announced his commitment to the NCAA’s St. Lawrence University earlier in December. A second General has earned a scholarship to pursue his hockey career and education upon completion of his OHL career.

Defenseman Lucas Moore has committed to Niagara University.

Moore, 20, is an experienced player with nearly 300 combined regular season and playoff games under his belt. He is just 10 games away from reaching that milestone and will achieve it as a member of the Oshawa Generals, after spending his entire career with the Bulldogs organization.

The powerful skating rearguard technically has an OHL championship to his name. While he wasn’t a regular in the Hamilton Bulldogs’ playoff lineup during their run in 2022, he did suit up in one game and 34 regular season games, etching his name on the J. Ross Robertson Cup trophy.

Moore was going to have an opportunity to chase down another championship in Brantford this season. Sadly, when the Bulldogs acquired Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford, they parted ways with their long-serving defenseman. He gets to be a top-four defenseman in Oshawa, but I’m sure he would’ve preferred playing in a depth role on the Bulldogs’ championship roster.

One silver lining in the trade for Moore is that it moved him closer to home. The Peterborough, Ontario, native was hours away from home and would have to deal with the dreaded 401 traffic to get home. Now, he’s just an hour away from home, with the 115 separating the two cities.

Moore will join ex-OHLers Jacob Maillet and Declan McDonnell in Niagara.

