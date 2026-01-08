Oshawa Generals Secure Overage Forward Matthew Wang In Deadline Deal With Flint

Both the Flint Firebirds and Oshawa Generals have finalized their overage rosters. Before the overage trade deadline at 12 pm EST on Thursday, Jan. 8, the Generals acquired overage forward Matthew Wang from Flint in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2029 draft.

Prior to the deal, Flint found themselves in a "numbers game" with four overagers: Wang, goaltender Mason Vaccari, defenseman Urban Podrekar, and forward Christopher Thibodeau. To comply with the league-mandated three-player limit by the Thursday noon deadline, the Firebirds were forced to move one of their experienced leaders, and Wang drew the short straw.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward from London, Ontario, has dealt with a few injuries this season, limiting him to just 10 games played. He had a hot start to the season, registering three multi-point games in his opening four games (3 goals, 4 assists).

Wang is back and healthy and will finish his third and final OHL season in Oshawa. He joins forward Luke Posthumus and defenseman Lucas Moore as the three OA’s to wrap up the season for the Gens.

Oshawa has scored the fewest goals this season, with a total of 89. This year was intended as a rebuilding season for the team following their back-to-back appearances in the OHL finals. However, several forwards on their roster would greatly benefit from additional offensive support to aid in their development.

