Ottawa 67’s Land Veteran Forward Nic Sima But Face An Overage Roster Crunch

The Saginaw Spirit traded away one of their overage forwards, Sebastien Gervais, yesterday to the North Bay Battalion. After years of being contenders, the retool is on in Saginaw, as they part ways with another overager and member from their 2024 Memorial Cup-winning squad.

Championship DNA has been added. The Ottawa 67’s announced that they have acquired forward Nic Sima in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick (Barrie), a 2027 third-round pick (Brampton), and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Sima, 20, leaves the Spirit organization with 232 combined regular season and playoff games. He was acquired by the team all the way back in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Through using his size and speed to his advantage, he found a role in Saginaw as a versatile top-nine forward who can be a threat off the rush with the puck to create scoring chances or be a physical forechecking presence.

The Toronto Jr. Canadiens alumnus has an NCAA scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he will begin in 2026-27.

This trade does come with some complications for the Ottawa 67’s. Back on Dec. 4, the organization acquired Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Sam McCue. To start the season, they’ve had Cooper Foster and Jack Dever on the roster. What do those three all have in common? They are all overagers.

With Sima in the fold, Ottawa has four overage players. Another move must be on the way.

The overage trade deadline is this Thursday, Jan. 8. GM Jan Egert will need to finalize his OA situation before then. For now, he’s thrilled with the leadership he has recently added.

“Nic is an energetic player with a strong physical presence and a competitive spirit. He’s a tough opponent and has the ability to create his own offensive opportunities. Nic has experienced the thrill of winning the Memorial Cup and the intensity of the OHL playoffs. We look forward to his leadership within our group,” said Egert.

Egert also recently traded away 2008-born forward Jaxon Williams to the Brampton Steelheads in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Additionally, 2006-born American Teddy Spitznagel has left the University of Michigan to join Ottawa in hopes of a deep playoff run, with a championship trophy above his head at the end of the year. It won’t be the first time lifting a trophy, as he won the USHL’s Clark Cup last year as a member of the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

The Odd Man Out: Kitchener Traded Jakub Chromiak To Niagara To Solve Overage Dilemma

The Kitchener Rangers needed to move an overage player. Ultimately, they decided on defenseman Jakub Chromiak to Niagara for two draft picks.

Barrie Colts Make Their Move In The East; Acquire Steelheads Leaders Zebeski, Von Richter

The Barrie Colts acquire Brampton's captain and top-pairing defenseman, bolstering their offense and blueline, as they aim for redemption from last year.

A Record Interrupted: Why Sebastien Gervais’ Move To North Bay Is A Trade Deadline Surprise

A player nearing a franchise record, Sebastien Gervais, has been dealt by the Saginaw Spirit to North Bay along with defenseman Hayden Barch.