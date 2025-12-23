Redemption Story: Sarnia Overage Forward Ben Pickell Commits To NCAA Robert Morris University

Another OHL player has committed to an NCAA school, demonstrating great perseverance and determination. Sarnia Sting overage forward Ben Pickell has committed to Robert Morris University.

Pickell, 20, was a relatively high draft pick back in 2021. The Barrie Colts selected him 55th overall in the third round. Unfortunately for Pickell and many others, his OHL draft year was completely ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic. But he impressed the Colts organization enough in the year prior with the Clarington Toros U15 AAA squad.

Barrie gave Pickell an opportunity as a 16-year-old during the 2021-22 season. He played 18 games (2 goals, 2 assists) in his rookie season while playing the majority of the season in the OJHL with the Pickering Panthers. Pickering went on to win the OJHL Championship that season. Pickell played seven games in the playoffs for the Panthers.

Expected to take a step forward and become a full-time player for Barrie for the 2022-23 season, it didn’t quite pan out that way. Now, the Colts did have a strong team that season, finishing third in the East, so once again, Pickell played for Pickering.

Pickell then spent the entirety of the 2023-24 season in the OJHL. Playing that season in Jr. A allowed him the opportunity to play for Canada East at the U19 World Junior A Challenge, where he earned a silver medal. The energetic forward was dealt from Pickering to the Trenton Golden Hawks in the OJHL, playing a massive role in the Golden Hawks’ run to the finals, sadly losing in six games to the Collingwood Blues.

The Courtice, Ontario, native proved his worth at the Jr. A level, and the Kingston Frontenacs signed him after he attended their 2024 training camp as a free agent.

Pickell recorded 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 64 regular season games with Kingston last season. He added another four goals and six points in 11 playoff games, which is where Sarnia’s GM Dylan Seca really noticed and appreciated his game.

“Last year, he went in and played really well for Kingston. In the Sudbury-Kingston series last year, he was excellent, and real good in the series against Barrie, too. He had a real good playoff run,” said Seca.

Sarnia dealt a 2029 10th-round pick to the Frontenacs in exchange for Pickell at the start of the year in late September.

Pickell has transformed his development journey, which led to losing his OHL spot with Barrie, into becoming an impactful, high-energy, and versatile forward for both Kingston and Sarnia. He has now earned an NCAA scholarship. He will join his former Frontenacs teammate, Charlie Schenkel, at Robert Morris next season.

