Jimmy Lombardi Decommits From University Of Michigan By Signing ELC With LA Kings

Flint Firebirds forward Jimmy Lombardi received an early Christmas gift on Monday. The 18-year-old third-year forward has signed an entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings.

Lombardi was selected 125th overall in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft. In his draft year, he recorded 13 goals and 45 points. This season, he’s already surpassed his career-high in goals with 21 and is four points shy of tying last season’s production (41). Lombardi is one of just three OHL skaters with 20+ goals and 20+ assists in the OHL so far.

The Firebirds head into the holiday break first in the Western Conference and tied with the Ottawa 67’s with the most points in the league (52). They have also scored the third-most goals so far (134), led by their dominant top line of Lombardi, Alex Kostov, and Nathan Aspinall, who also recently signed an NHL contract with the New York Rangers.

Lombardi’s speed through the middle of the ice has made him a threat in the OHL this season. He always had a strong skating base when he was drafted back in 2023, but you can see the added strength in his first few steps, and the extra confidence he has with the puck on his stick.

Since the NCAA and CHL rule change allowing players to play in the three North American major junior professional leagues — OHL, WHL, QMJHL — there have been concerns about the top-end players leaving to continue their development playing college hockey.

The OHL lost notable players such as Porter Martone, Jack Ivankovic, and Henry Mews to the NCAA this season, and Lombardi was expected to follow in their footsteps.

Lombardi committed to the University of Michigan in the summer. But by signing an NHL contract with LA, he is no longer eligible to play in the NCAA. It’s a win for the OHL and the Flint Firebirds, who will have Lombardi next season.

