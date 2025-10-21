Windsor Forward & LA Kings 1st Rounder Liam Greentree Joins Beer League Hockey Game

Windsor Spitfires' star player, Liam Greentree, is a man of the people. While he usually spends his time terrorizing OHL teams by either putting the puck in the back of their net or setting up his teammates for goals, he decided to take his talents to another sheet of ice, but against much easier competition.

In a recent video on BarDown’s YouTube channel, Greentree joined their beer league hockey team as a special guest member.

BarDown is an affiliate of TSN in Canada. They are an online media brand focused on creating engaging sporting content, usually tailored for a younger audience. They have just under 100,000 subscribers on YouTube and have recently collaborated with NHL star players Macklin Celebrini, Brady Tkachuk, and Tim Stutzle.

Greentree had a GoPro attached to his chest so viewers could get a first-person view of how an NHL first-round draft pick handles the puck. The Los Angeles Kings' first-round draft pick from 2024 came up clutch for the team in the dying seconds of the game, and as expected, contributed a ton to the scoresheet.

Hockey players can sometimes need a bit of fuel during a period and snack on a banana. I don’t think Greentree expected to be greeted with a turkey sandwich and candy behind BarDown’s bench in the first period. But then again, it is beer league.

The full video can be found on BarDown’s YouTube channel provided below or by clicking the link here.

