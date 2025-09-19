    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Regiment Kickstart 2025-26 QMJHL Season, Franchise With Win

    Sep 19, 2025, 05:27
    The QMJHL's 2025-26 season kicked off last night with a single marquee match, the home opener of the Newfoundland Regiment versus the reigning league champion Moncton Wildcats in front of a sellout crowd of 6148 people.

    Zoomed In: Newfoundland (7) - Moncton (5)

    Biagio Jr. Daniele scoring his first of the season against the Wildcats in the first period (Photo: Brady Reid)

    While the Moncton Wildcats were known for their offense last season, I guess they should've second guessed trying to outshoot a team named after a wing of the Canadian Armed Forces.

    On the Regiment's side, Tyson Goguen had a massive night, racking up four points (2 goals + 2 assists). While the team's inaugural captain Justin Larose collected three markers himself, including a goal and two assists. Furthermore, import Marek Danicek made his mark in his first career QMJHL game, netting four points himself (1 goal + 3 assists).

    Other goalscorers include Maddex Marmulak, and 2026 NHL draft eligibles Louis-Francois Belanger and Biagio Jr. Daniele.

    On the Wildcats side, both overager Alex Mercier (two goals + one assist) and 2026 NHL draft hopeful Rian Chudzinski (two goals) had massive performances, the latter of which in his first QMJHL game. Rookie Niko Tournas also found the twine for the Wildcats.

    Goaltending-wise, it was a bit of a sore sight as neither 2026 NHL draft prospect Jacoby Weiner (Moncton) nor Montreal Canadiens prospect Mikus Vecvanags had great nights. Both goalies are technically rookies this season, with Vecvanags icing in only nine QMJHL games last season.

    Player of the night:

    Tyson Goguen (Newfoundland) - 2 goals, 2 assists

    Tonight's games

    Moncton at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT

    Halifax at Charlottetown - 6:00 PM EDT

    Cape Breton at Saint John - 6:00 PM EDT

    Baie-Comeau at Rimouski - 7:00 PM EDT

    Blainville-Boisbriand at Rouyn-Noranda - 7:00 PM EDT

    Victoriaville at Shawinigan - 7:00 PM EDT

    Chicoutimi at Drummondville - 7:00 PM EDT

    Gatineau at Val-d'Or - 7:00 PM EDT

    Quebec at Sherbrooke - 7:00 PM EDT

