Recap: Regiment Kickstart 2025-26 QMJHL Season, Franchise With Win

The QMJHL's 2025-26 season kicked off last night with a single marquee match, the home opener of the Newfoundland Regiment versus the reigning league champion Moncton Wildcats in front of a sellout crowd of 6148 people.

Zoomed In: Newfoundland (7) - Moncton (5)

While the Moncton Wildcats were known for their offense last season, I guess they should've second guessed trying to outshoot a team named after a wing of the Canadian Armed Forces.

On the Regiment's side, Tyson Goguen had a massive night, racking up four points (2 goals + 2 assists). While the team's inaugural captain Justin Larose collected three markers himself, including a goal and two assists. Furthermore, import Marek Danicek made his mark in his first career QMJHL game, netting four points himself (1 goal + 3 assists).

Other goalscorers include Maddex Marmulak, and 2026 NHL draft eligibles Louis-Francois Belanger and Biagio Jr. Daniele.

On the Wildcats side, both overager Alex Mercier (two goals + one assist) and 2026 NHL draft hopeful Rian Chudzinski (two goals) had massive performances, the latter of which in his first QMJHL game. Rookie Niko Tournas also found the twine for the Wildcats.

Goaltending-wise, it was a bit of a sore sight as neither 2026 NHL draft prospect Jacoby Weiner (Moncton) nor Montreal Canadiens prospect Mikus Vecvanags had great nights. Both goalies are technically rookies this season, with Vecvanags icing in only nine QMJHL games last season.

Player of the night:

Tyson Goguen (Newfoundland) - 2 goals, 2 assists

Tonight's games

Moncton at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT

Halifax at Charlottetown - 6:00 PM EDT

Cape Breton at Saint John - 6:00 PM EDT

Baie-Comeau at Rimouski - 7:00 PM EDT

Blainville-Boisbriand at Rouyn-Noranda - 7:00 PM EDT

Victoriaville at Shawinigan - 7:00 PM EDT

Chicoutimi at Drummondville - 7:00 PM EDT

Gatineau at Val-d'Or - 7:00 PM EDT

Quebec at Sherbrooke - 7:00 PM EDT

