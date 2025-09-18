Sea Dogs Among CHL Teams Having Troubles With New Under Armour Jerseys

The CHL's five-year partnership with Under Armour to manufacture jerseys and equipment for the league is off to a rocky start, from negative fan reviews on questionable back panel designs to now a supply issue impacting multiple teams across all three junior leagues.

One of the teams impacted by the supply issue is the Saint John Sea Dogs, who announced today they will be starting the season wearing their previous CCM look as Under Armour "has not yet delivered the correct jerseys."

While it's unclear what the exact reason for the hold up is, the Sea Dogs new look, including the unveiling of a new logo and updated jersey design, will have to wait a bit longer to be officially unveiled on the ice.

This supply issues is impacting teams across the CHL, including the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs. As the Kingston-Whig Standard reports, the Frontenacs are another team that's yet to receive their new Under Armour jerseys, citing an issue with the "unique, metallic fabric" that is prominent on Kingston's jerseys.

The Sea Dogs say the new jerseys is expected to arrive later in the season, and the team will update fans when they arrive.

