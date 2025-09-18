Armada Release 15th Anniversary Jerseys

With their 2025-26 season kicking off on Friday, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada released their 15th anniversary jersey ahead of the new campaign.

The jersey, sporting the iconic black and white colours of the Armada, differs slightly from their regular home strip, dropping the chest stripe and changing the sleeve striping to have one big stripe with two smaller ones on top and below.

The jersey also features a special 15th anniversary patch on each shoulder, along with the usual Armada front logo.

Blainville-Boisbriand are looking to win some silverware this season, starting the season top of both the THN QMJHL power rankings, as well as the CHL's official power rankings, sporting top NHL-drafted talent such as Justin Carbonneau and Bill Zonnon, as well as 2026 draft eligible Xavier Villeneuve running the back end.

