QMJHL Hall Of Fame Inducts 5 New Members

On the eve of the beginning of the 2025-26 QMJHL season, the league's Hall of Fame welcomed five new inductees at the Manuvie Theatre in Brossard.

The five members of this year's class are Corey Crawford, Claude Julien, Mathieu Benoit, Patrick Lebeau and Raymond Bolduc.

Corey Crawford played his entire 193-game QMJHL career with the Moncton Wildcats between 2002-05, before eventually becoming the Chicago Blackhawks' starting goaltender, backstopping the team to two Stanley Cups while taking home two William M. Jennings trophies. He also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Claude Julien started his illustrious coaching career with a President Cup and Memorial Cup season with the Hull Olympiques in 1996-97, before embarking on a long NHL career as a head coach, including two stints with the Montreal Canadiens, a year with the New Jersey Devils and 10 seasons with the Boston Bruins, where he won the Jack Adams trophy in 2009 and Stanley Cup in 2011.

Mathieu Benoit lit the QMJHL on fire in his tenure, recording an otherworldly 216 goals and 418 points in 305 games. He won a President Cup with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 1999, being named playoff MVP with 41 points in their championship run.

Patrick Lebeau scored exactly 500 points in his four-year QMJHL career, including a staggering 174 (68+106) point campaign in 1989-90. While he never caught on as a star in the NHL, he enjoyed a successful career in Europe, and won a silver medal at the `1992 Olympics.

Raymond Bolduc worked for more than 40 years in the QMJHL, beginning as a scout for the Hull Olympiques. His roles then grew as he took on the director of scouting then GM role with the Beauport Harfangs, then taking over the GM role with the Quebec Remparts and Quebec Citadelles of the AHL. After his work with team front offices, he transitioned to working for the league, taking jobs such as the director of hockey operations and disciplinary prefect before retiring in 2024.

